Comcast Business says its purchase of Nitel will deliver smarter, more secure and more agile networking solutions for enterprise customers

Comcast Business has officially brought network-as-a-service (NaaS) provider Nitel into the fold, completing its acquisition of the Chicago-based company from global private equity firm Cinven. The company noted that the move marks a strategic step forward in Comcast Business’s mission to deliver smarter, more secure and more agile networking solutions for enterprise customers.

More broadly, the acquisition signals that Comcast is not just a cable company anymore — it’s an increasingly serious player in the enterprise network and managed services space. This raises the stakes for incumbents like AT&T, Verizon and Lumen, particularly in the mid-market and managed services segments. As a result, traditional telecoms may feel additional pressure to expand or accelerate their own managed services, cloud networking and cybersecurity portfolios to keep pace.

Nitel specializes in delivering advanced managed services and connectivity solutions to enterprise customers across the U.S. Acquiring Nitel adds new depth to Comcast Business’s portfolio — especially in managed network services, cloud infrastructure and cybersecurity. Comcast stated that the pairing opens the door to expanded offerings for industries that demand high-performance connectivity, including finance, healthcare and education, as well as enables customers to seamlessly manage their operations and networks more securely and efficiently.

“The completion of the Nitel acquisition is a significant milestone for Comcast Business,” said Edward Zimmermann, president of Comcast Business. “It strengthens our ability to deliver advanced, reliable connectivity solutions and enhances our channel distribution strategy. By combining these two great teams, we are poised to offer even more robust network, cloud and cybersecurity solutions, empowering enterprises of all sizes.”

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Comcast Business made a similar acquisition in August 2021 when it acquired Masergy Communications, a Plano, Texas-based company specializeing in software-defined networking services, including Managed SD-WAN, Unified Communications, Cloud Contact Center and Managed Security. ​