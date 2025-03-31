Vodafone Idea selects Nokia for network modernization

Nokia noted its equipment will pave the way for the phased deployment of Vodafone Idea’s 5G network

Finnish vendor Nokia announced that it will upgrade and expand Indian carrier Vodafone Idea’s optical transport network across key metro and circle locations in India, the former said in a release.

The upgrade, which utilizes Nokia’s optical switching technology, will increase network capacity, supporting 4G data growth. In addition, Nokia’s equipment will modernize the network, paving the way for the carrier’s ongoing 5G rollout.

Nokia’s solution will also enable Vodafone Idea to scale its network from C-band to C+L band as required, avoiding the need for any forklift changes in platform or architecture.

“Nokia’s innovative optical solutions align perfectly with our goal to enhance customer experience and ensure robust network readiness for future demands. With Nokia’s advanced optical network solutions, we are excited to build an agile, high-capacity and future-ready network that will support India’s digital transformation and drive innovation across sectors,” said Jagbir Singh, CTO at Vodafone Idea.

Earlier this month, Vodafone Idea said it has started to roll out its 5G services in India, in partnership with Nokia.

The telco’s initial 5G deployment in the country took place in Mumbai, with Nokia supplying advanced energy-efficient technology to support the rollout. To enhance performance and sustainability, the company has also implemented an AI-powered Self-Organizing Network (SON) system, designed to dynamically optimize network efficiency.

Vodafone Idea is offering unlimited 5G data on plans starting at INR 299 ($3.46).

The telco said it will continue with the deployment of 5G technology in India in a phased manner. The carrier had been carrying out 5G trials in various telecom circles across the country.

Previous reports stated that Vodafone Idea expected to begin rolling out commercial 5G services by March 2025 across 17 priority circles across the country, starting with Delhi and Mumbai.

Vodafone Idea, the third-largest private telecom operator in India, also aims to reach at least 90% of India’s population with 4G coverage by June 2025, compared to current 77%

As part of its revival plan, Vodafone Idea had recently raised fresh funds to improve 4G coverage and roll out 5G to prevent further subscriber losses. Rival operators Reliance Jio Infocomm and Bharti Airtel already offer 5G services nationwide and operate an extensive 4G network.

The Indian carrier, which is a joint venture between the U.K.’s Vodafone Group and India’s Aditya Birla Group would continue focusing on the 17 licensed areas or telecom circles for both 4G and 5G coverage, including roaming customers, according to recent reports.

Vodafone Idea had previously concluded different deals worth $3.6 billion with Nokia, Ericsson and Samsung for the supply of network equipment over a period of three years.