Test and Measurement: Keysight boosts support for 1.6 Tb

Keysight Technologies has launched two new oscilloscopes for 1.6 Tb optical transceiver testing, reflecting the increased demand for next-generation level speeds in data center networking.

The new oscilloscope models including a single optical channel model and a dual optical channel model in Keysight’s digital communication analyzer DCA-M family. The test company said that the instruments’ features and capabilities “specifically target the rigorous demands of 1.6T transceiver optical testing and manufacturing of next-generation optical interconnects for data centers AI clusters.”

Keysight went on to note that 1.6 Tb optical interconnects in artificial intelligence data centers are challenging for measurement due to the “extreme data rates and stringent signal integrity requirements. Engineers need to characterize and validate the performance of transceivers across a broad range of challenging operating conditions, requiring precise test equipment with exceptional bandwidth, low noise, and high sensitivity,” the test company said in a release.

Telstra, KT, Verizon and Telia Norway are among the CSPs who have conducted 1.6 Tb tests—read more about them in this piece. For more insights on testing AI infrastructure, check out this RCR Wireless News special report.

In other test news:

–Rohde & Schwarz has debuted new, flexible electromagnetic interference (EMI) test receiver models, the R&S EPL1001 that supports a range up to 1 GHz, and the R&S EPL1007 with support up to 7.125 GHz.

The two instruments can, depending on configuration, be used for measurements during development, certification and final testing to ensure EMI standards compliance, according to Rohde & Schwarz.

-ICYMI: There have been several notable Non-Terrestrial Networks announcements recently, including the news this week that Lynk Global said that it has successfully demonstrated its direct-to-device technology in tests conducted in Türkiye with mobile network operator Turkcell; Verizon’s expansion of NTN texting capabilities with Skylo, and the launch of similar capabilities by Charter Communications and Comcast, which operate their wireless MVNOs on Verizon’s network.

-With OFC coming up next week, both Keysight Technologies and Viavi Solutions are gearing up for the show. Viavi plans to highlight test solutions for AI infrastructure development, manufacturing and deployment, while Keysight is focusing on a demonstration of its first 448 Gbps transmission in support of future 3.2Tb networks for data centers, as well as transceiver solutions and a number of research paper presentations.

–Anritsu touted a recent customer win with German engineering service provider EDAG Group, which purchased the test company’s Radio Communication Analyzer MT8821C for testing device maximum output power and receiver sensitivity testing.