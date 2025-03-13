Microsoft to invest $300m in AI infra, cloud in South Africa

Microsoft noted that this investment will enable a wide range of organizations to access the cloud and AI solutions to improve operational efficiency and productivity

Microsoft recently announced plans to spend ZAR 5.4bn ($298.6 million) by the end of 2027 to expand its cloud and AI infrastructure in South Africa to meet the growing demand for Azure services in the region.

In a release, the U.S. software giant noted that this investment builds on the company’s ZAR 20.4bn investment over the past three years to establish the nation’s first enterprise-grade data centers in Johannesburg and Cape Town.

The company also highlighted that this round of investment will enable a wide range of organizations, from startups to large multinationals and government entities to access the cloud and AI solutions to improve operational efficiency and productivity, optimize the delivery of services and drive innovation across the South African economy.

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa said: “Beyond blazing a trail in the local technology space, the longstanding presence of Microsoft in South Africa is a vote of confidence in our country and in our economy. The strategic investment announcements made by Microsoft today stands as further testimony to this enduring confidence. They signal to the business and investor community that South Africa’s economy continues to hold immense potential and that it is a favorable place to do business where their investments are secure.”

“For more than 30 years, Microsoft has been a committed partner to South Africa,” said Brad Smith, vice chair and President of Microsoft. “This latest investment is part of our broader focus in helping South Africans build a future where technology drives prosperity and young workers have the skills they need to thrive.”

As part of the new investment, Microsoft will also expand its digital skills initiative over the next 12 months by paying for 50,000 people to be “Microsoft Certified” in high-demand skills like AI, Data Science, Cybersecurity Analysis and Cloud Solution Architecture. Microsoft offers a variety of certifications under the Microsoft Certified umbrella, validating skills and expertise in areas such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence, data science, cybersecurity and software development.

The company highlighted that the AI infrastructure operating in South Africa will be governed by Microsoft’s AI Access Principles, which “reflect the company’s expanding role and responsibility as a leader in AI and commit the company to making investments, forging business partnerships, and creating programs that ensure broad access to its AI technology that enable organizations and individuals to develop and use AI in ways that will serve the public good.”