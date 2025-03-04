SIMCom new product release: How to pave the way for AI-driven connectivity

At MWC 2025 in Barcelona, SIMCom is glad to showcase its advanced IoT innovations in AI-powered connectivity with the introduction of high-performance wireless modules including 5G RedCap modules, smart modules and GNSS modules at Booth Hall 1 B20. By integrating AI capabilities with advanced location-based technologies and multimedia processing, SIMCom is paving the way for smarter, more efficient IoT applications across industries.

A8230 5G RedCap module: Advanced 5G RedCap module for smart and industrial applications

The A8230 series is a 5G RedCap Sub-6 GHz module that integrates 3GPP Rel-17 RedCap technology, supporting 5G SA, NR/LTE dual-mode. With wide signal coverage in 450MHz – 6GHz bands. The A8230 ensures seamless performance in a variety of environments like Slicing, precise timing, 5G LAN, high-precision positioning, security, industrial-grade, private network configuration, etc.

5G RedCap Sub-6 GHz A8230X

Designed with LGA+LCC packaging and AT command compatibility with previous SIMCom modules, the A8230 reduces costs and accelerates time to market. It is perfectly suited for wireless applications in CPE/MiFi/UFi, driving innovation in sectors like smart devices in smart watch, POS, walkie-talkie. and industrial IoT in Intelligent monitoring, Industrial DTU, Industrial sensing terminal.

SIMCom GNSS Solutions: Smarter navigation, greater precision

SIMCom’s GNSS modules—the SIM65M-C and SIM32EA—are equipped with low consumption that enhance location accuracy, signal processing, and energy efficiency, making them ideal for AI-driven applications such as smart vehicles, wearables, and smart logistics.

High cost-effectiveness GNSS Module-SIM65M-C

The SIM65M-C module offers comprehensive global coverage, supporting GPS, GLONASS, BDS, Galileo, and QZSS systems, and incorporates ICOE’s high sensitivity navigation engine. This integration allows the module to process multiple satellite signals simultaneously, providing faster TTFF and better accuracy. With 64 receiver channels, the SIM65M-C offers AI-enhanced sensitivity for real-time, reliable location tracking, enabling applications in asset tracking smart logistics and so on.

The SIM32EA module takes low-power location intelligence even further by optimizing power efficiency without compromising on performance. Integrated with AIROHA’s AG3352Q platform, the SIM32EA can acquire and track any mix of multiple satellite signals while maintaining high accuracy. This makes it perfect for battery-powered devices like wearables, tracking devices, fleet management.

Low Power Consumption GNSS Module-SIM32EA

The SIM32EA GNSS module features an integrated ceramic patch antenna, with the option for customers to connect an external antenna. The module automatically switches to the external antenna for optimal signal reception, ensuring the best performance in any environment. Designed for low power consumption, the SIM32EA is perfect for energy-efficient, long-lasting applications. the specific needs of their application and environment.

The SIMCom GNSS modules are engineered to optimize performance in challenging environments in some remote areas, where traditional GNSS solutions often struggle. SIMCom GNSS modules deliver reliable and accurate location tracking even in challenging environments. Designed for exceptional performance with low power consumption, they ensure extended battery life, making them ideal for long-term, efficient use in demanding conditions.

SIMCom smart modules solutions: Enabling the next generation of connected devices

SIMCom’s SIM8965 smart module offers integration of LTE Cat 4, multimedia, and AI capabilities. Powered by Qualcomm’s SM6115 platform and an 8-core Kryo 260 processor, the SIM8965 is designed for high-performance applications that require real-time data processing, multimedia interaction, and AI decision-making.

The SIM8965 integrates into its multimedia and connectivity stack, enabling the rapid development of smart devices capable of processing complex tasks such as image recognition, voice commands, and real-time analytics.

LTE Cat 4 Smart Module-SIM8965

This smart module leverages AI algorithms to optimize video streaming, sensor fusion, and data transfer, ensuring superior performance in multimedia applications. Its ability to support multiple high-resolution cameras and displays makes it ideal for retail, industrial, smart health, public safety, logistics, vehicle aftermarket and home & building automation.

Conclusion

SIMCom's latest product releases at MWC 2025 reflect the growing demand for AI-enhanced connectivity across industries. With the power of IoT, these modules are not only smarter but also more efficient, enabling next-generation applications that require precise location data, multimedia capabilities, and real-time processing.

SIMCom 2025 New Product Catalogue

Visit SIMCom at Booth Hall 1 B20 during MWC 2025 in Barcelona to experience firsthand how SIMCom’s IoT Innovations are reshaping the future of AI-driven IoT, navigation, and multimedia connectivity.