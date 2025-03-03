SK Telecom, IonQ partner to advance AI, quantum computing

SK Telecom noted that the integration of AI with quantum computing is expected to enhance AI-driven solutions by reducing processing time and power consumption

Korean carrier SK Telecom has announced a strategic partnership with IonQ, a U.S.-based quantum computing firm, to boost the adoption of AI and quantum and collaborate on future advancements in the industry.

The integration of AI with quantum computing — which can process large volumes of data faster and with greater efficiency than traditional computers — is expected to enhance AI-driven solutions by reducing processing time and power consumption, the Koraen telco said.

As part of the collaboration, SK Telecom plans to incorporate IonQ’s quantum computing capabilities into its AI-driven services, including its Personal AI Agent (PAA) platforms such as *A. (A-DoT) and Aster (A), AI data centers (AIDC), GPU-as-a-Service (GPUaaS) and Edge AI. Additionally, the company aims to integrate cryptographic technologies, including quantum key distribution (QKD) and post-quantum cryptography (PQC), to strengthen its AI business strategy, SK Telecom said.

To strengthen its partnership with IonQ, SK Telecom and SK Square will exchange their shares in ID Quantique (IDQ), a global quantum cryptography firm, for shares in IonQ. This exchange will enable SK Telecom to deepen its collaboration with IonQ while maintaining its ongoing cooperation with IDQ in the quantum cryptography communication sector. SK Telecom also plans to expand its role in Korea’s quantum cryptography market through continued technology and product development.

“Quantum technology is not an option but a necessity for the advancement of AI,” said Ryu Young-sang, CEO of SK Telecom. “SK Telecom will continue to make proactive investments and foster strategic collaborations to establish itself as a leader in the AI field.”

In January, SK Telecom announced plans to release a beta version of “Aster,” targeting North American users in March 2025.

The Asian telecom provider initially introduced the AI agent at the SK AI Summit in Seoul last November, but it officially began recruiting beta testers at CES, with a broader U.S. launch set for later in the year.

Aster is designed as an “agentic AI,” which goes beyond simple Q&A or search functions by understanding users’ intentions to set goals, make plans and complete tasks on their behalf, the telco said.

The AI agent, built on generative AI technology, integrates conversational search through a collaboration with Perplexity, a next-generation AI search platform. Aster focuses on life management, offering users personalized planning, execution, reminders, and advice, according to the telco.

In December 2024, SK Telecom unveiled its 2025 organizational restructuring to achieve progress in its dual focus areas of telecommunications and artificial intelligence (AI).

The carrier’s CEO Yoo Young-sang emphasized that 2025 will be a year of action, with the company reorganized to streamline execution and enhance its strengths in communications and AI. SK Telecom has restructured into seven business divisions aimed at bolstering its telecommunications and AI capabilities, supported by a shared infrastructure group and staff functions.

In 2023, SK Telecom had announced its ambition to become a global artificial intelligence company by strengthening its own AI competitiveness and cooperating with partners globally.