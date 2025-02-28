HTC installs private 5G for Nissan to support high-end VR cases

REIGN Technology Corporation (G REIGNS), a subsidiary of Taiwanese electronics firm HTC Group, has deployed a home-made private 5G network to Nissan Motor Company to support usage of its parent’s HTC VIVE virtual reality (VR) technology in the car maker’s production sites. There is no word on where the deployment is, nor how many Nissan factories have taken it.

G REIGNS’ private 5G network complies with open radio access network (RAN) interfaces and supports cloud native virtual RAN, according to the company’s website. It adds: “We focus on baseband unit software development and optimisation. Instead of a general purpose 5G network, G REIGNS customises [its] 5G network solution to [meet] enterprise use case requirements.”

It appears to be a standalone (SA) release 15-level system, which works with core network systems, as required, from more familiar tier-one private 5G RAN vendors, as well as with open RAN units from various tier-two vendors (see below and bottom). In a press note, it said the system uses “HTC’s… 5G SA technology”. G REIGNS is a member of the OnGo Alliance, support private 4G and 5G in CBRS spectrum in the US.

The Nissan deployment is an all-edge system, unattached to public 5G infrastructure. It is in live commercial use in at least one Nissan site, it implied.

The network supports a new edge VR system – “built on a dedicated private 5G network to safeguard design data and minimise the risk of information leakage” it stated. Nissan has an “immersive VR wireless design environment” off the back of it. Computers and head-mounted displays are “connected to a clean, non-interfering, secure network via private 5G”, it said.

Nissan has been using HTC’s VIVE VR system for some time, it seems – “to integrate 3D digital models into virtual environments”. But demands for higher precision and larger team collaborations have “exposed limitations in existing wireless transmission technologies, including latency and bandwidth constraints, resulting in unstable image and instantaneous image interruption”.

The new edge setup, including the 5G network, supports “real-time rendering and interaction with high-resolution 3D models… and more than 10 participants in simultaneous discussions”, it said. It sets a “new benchmark for 5G-enabled VR applications in industrial design,” it claimed. Nissan’s design team now has an “immersive” high-performing collaborative environment.

G REIGNS said it will be at MWC in Barcelona next week, talking about private 5G. It is also partnering with Taiwanese chip company MediaTek at the show to “push boundaries” on “hybrid 6G computing technology” – to do with the “concept of ambient computing, extending from devices to RAN to achieve ultra-low latency computing capabilities”.

It stated: “This breakthrough enables the upgrading of key applications, including generative AI, telecom-grade privacy protection, personal data governance, and dynamic resource scheduling… By balancing workloads…, this technology aims to optimise resource allocation and efficiency. The smartphone handles light computing, and high-load computing moves to the edge cloud – versus the traditional approach of the internet cloud.”

It went on: “With dynamic scheduling of computing resources across connected devices, this approach significantly enhances the efficiency and application scenarios of smart computing, with ultra-low latency, and increased security. MediaTek’s demonstration will include agentic AI knowledge sharing and LLM distributed computing among edge devices and RAN cloud.”

Adrian Tung, general manager at G REIGNS, said of the Nissan arrangement: “By integrating private 5G with remote streaming, edge computing, and open network systems, we deliver highly secure, cost-effective, and modular solutions…. This innovation has not only accelerated product development, but also provided a new collaborative model for design development comms.”