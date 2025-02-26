Innovation as a Service: Rethinking Digital Solutions with Yazz Krdzalic of Equus

In this episode of Let’s Get Digital, Carrie Charles interviews Yazz Krdzalic, Vice President of Market Development at Equus Compute Solutions (ECS). Yazz shares how ECS is transforming digital infrastructure with immersion cooling systems that maximize compute power and private 5G networks enabling seamless connectivity in remote areas. He highlights the importance of strategic partnerships in driving growth and solving complex customer challenges.
Yazz also explores emerging trends like compute density, sustainability, and the convergence of IT and OT, emphasizing ECS’s role as a global solutions innovator. He introduces the concept of innovation as a service, where ECS delivers end-to-end digital solutions.
Tune in to learn how ECS is leading the future of digital infrastructure with cutting-edge technologies and a forward-thinking approach.
Watch The Podcast:
Listen to the Podcast:
About Yazz Krdzalic
|Yazz Krdzalic is a seasoned professional specializing in high-performance computing (HPC), renowned for architecting tailored solutions across edge deployments, enterprise, industrial, and defense sectors. With over a decade of expertise, Yazz excels in driving innovation and scalability by integrating cutting-edge technologies such as private 5G, advanced cooling (direct-to-chip and immersion), AI/ML-ready systems, and sustainable data center infrastructure.
A visionary leader and Kolbe-certified quick start, Yazz is adept at breaking down complex technical barriers, enabling businesses to achieve unmatched efficiency and growth. His approach focuses on delivering transformative results through future-proof, high-performance solutions built to adapt and thrive in rapidly evolving markets.
Passionate about aligning technology with business outcomes, Yazz works closely with stakeholders to ensure seamless integration of hardware, software, and workloads, fostering innovation and creating a lasting impact across industries.