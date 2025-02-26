YOU ARE AT:PodcastLet's Get Digital with Carrie CharlesInnovation as a Service: Rethinking Digital Solutions with Yazz Krdzalic of Equus

Innovation as a Service: Rethinking Digital Solutions with Yazz Krdzalic of Equus

In this episode of Let’s Get Digital, Carrie Charles interviews Yazz Krdzalic, Vice President of Market Development at Equus Compute Solutions (ECS). Yazz shares how ECS is transforming digital infrastructure with immersion cooling systems that maximize compute power and private 5G networks enabling seamless connectivity in remote areas. He highlights the importance of strategic partnerships in driving growth and solving complex customer challenges.

Yazz also explores emerging trends like compute density, sustainability, and the convergence of IT and OT, emphasizing ECS’s role as a global solutions innovator. He introduces the concept of innovation as a service, where ECS delivers end-to-end digital solutions.

Tune in to learn how ECS is leading the future of digital infrastructure with cutting-edge technologies and a forward-thinking approach.

About Yazz Krdzalic

Yazz Krdzalic is a seasoned professional specializing in high-performance computing (HPC), renowned for architecting tailored solutions across edge deployments, enterprise, industrial, and defense sectors. With over a decade of expertise, Yazz excels in driving innovation and scalability by integrating cutting-edge technologies such as private 5G, advanced cooling (direct-to-chip and immersion), AI/ML-ready systems, and sustainable data center infrastructure.

A visionary leader and Kolbe-certified quick start, Yazz is adept at breaking down complex technical barriers, enabling businesses to achieve unmatched efficiency and growth. His approach focuses on delivering transformative results through future-proof, high-performance solutions built to adapt and thrive in rapidly evolving markets.

Passionate about aligning technology with business outcomes, Yazz works closely with stakeholders to ensure seamless integration of hardware, software, and workloads, fostering innovation and creating a lasting impact across industries.
Carrie Charleshttps://broadstaffglobal.com
Carrie Charles is the Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Broadstaff, the leader in specialized workforce solutions for telecommunications and technology. Carrie is a thought leader on workforce trends, women in tech and workplace diversity, and is the host of the Let's Get Digital podcast on RCR Wireless News for a global audience of 150K+. Carrie Charles currently serves as the Executive Director of Industry Relations of the WIA-affiliated Women’s Wireless Leadership Forum (WWLF), with 2023 marking her fifth year on the board. Carrie serves on the Board of Directors of CableRunner International and the NEDAS Technology Association, and as the mother of a childhood cancer survivor, Carrie has aligned her personal mission with her role on the Board of Directors of the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation. Carrie additionally serves on the board of the CEO Council of Tampa Bay as the 2023 - 2024 Programs Chair. Using her diverse background as a lifelong entrepreneur, Certified Financial Planner, Certified Master Life Coach and a US Marine Corps veteran, Carrie is passionate about creating a culture of wellness and excellence. For over 30 years, she has helped thousands grow personally and professionally, and has helped companies like General Dynamics, Hewlett Packard and Eli Lilly attract, engage and retain their employees. Carrie has been a featured expert on Axios, Entrepreneur, Inc., NBC, HSN, Clear Channel networks, Thrive Global and various tech publications. Under Carrie's leadership, Broadstaff's growth has received numerous accolades, including Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 (2023, 2022, 2021, and 2020), the Tampa Bay Fast 50 (2023, 2022, 2020 and 2019), SIA's List of Fastest-Growing US Staffing Firms (2023, 2022), WPO’s 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies (2023). In 2022, Broadstaff earned a spot on Inc. Magazine’s inaugural Power Partners list. Carrie is a member of EY’s Entrepreneurial Winning Women™ North America Class of 2022, and a finalist for EY's Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Florida Award. In 2021, Carrie was chosen as Tampa Bay Business and Wealth Magazine's CEO of the Year, and in 2019 was an honoree of Tampa Bay Business Journal's Businesswoman of the Year.

