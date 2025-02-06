Indian regulator recommends mmWave spectrum for 5G auction

TRAI suggested that spectrum in the 37-37.5 GHz and 37.5-40 GHz bands be included in the next spectrum auction

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has issued new recommendations for the auction of millimeter wave (mmWave) spectrum for the provision of 5G services, proposing lower prices compared to previous auctions.

In its statement, TRAI suggested that spectrum in the 37-37.5 GHz and 37.5-40 GHz bands be included in the next spectrum auction, with a block size of 100 megahertz per telecom circle with a validity period of 20 years.

TRAI also proposed setting a 40% spectrum cap on the total spectrum available in the future auction, clarifying that it should not be combined with the 26 GHz band for this limit. Additionally, the regulator recommended that ISPs and M2M service providers holding unified licenses be allowed to participate in the spectrum auction.

The reserve price for the 37-40 GHz bands has been set at INR 59.8 million ($686,000) per megahertz, which is 14% cheaper than the 26 GHz spectrum auctioned in 2022, according to a report by local newspaper The Economic Times.

Suggested reserve prices range from INR 76 million in Delhi, INR 67 million in Mumbai and INR 4 million in Himachal Pradesh. India has a total of 22 telecom regions.

TRAI also stated that payment terms include an upfront option and 20 equal annual installments.

In June 2024, India’s Department of Telecommunications (DoT) had included the 26 GHz band in its 5G spectrum auction, but it saw no bidders as telecom operators prioritized renewing existing licenses and expanding mid-band spectrum. Another key reason was the lack of a device ecosystem for 26 GHz, a challenge that is expected to be less significant for the 37-40 GHz bands.

During its consultation, TRAI also considered auctioning 42.5-43.5 GHz spectrum, but ultimately decided against it due to the absence of an ecosystem for that spectrum band.

The Department of Telecommunication (DoT) will make a decision on timing of the spectrum auction, which will include spectrum in up to ten other bands.

The Government of India has recently approved the refarming of 687 megahertz of spectrum from various ministries for the deployment of 5G and future 6G services, local press reported, citing the country’s communications minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, as saying.

The frequencies are being refarmed from the Ministry of Defense, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. According to the reports, these frequencies will now be brought for auctions.

Indian carriers have been recently asking for more spectrum from the government to improve 4G and 5G services, and also for 6G services.

Scindia added that a committee of secretaries is working on identifying more spectrum to refarm soon.

Last month, India’s Department of Telecommunications (DoT) said it was planning to refarm over 1,100 megahertz of spectrum currently allocated to various ministries to support the rollout of advanced 5G and future 6G services.

The DoT said it has identified a number of spectrum bands that will be available for refarming over the next few years, which will then be auctioned to local carriers. These bands, currently held by ministries such as space, defense, broadcasting, railways and housing, include portions of the mid-band, according to previous reports. A significant portion of the current spectrum is used by legacy systems, such as those in the armed forces and the space department, which will be relocated to alternative frequencies to free up space.