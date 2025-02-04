YOU ARE AT:Network InfrastructureAST SpaceMobile granted temporary FCC approval for service tests
AST SpaceMobile
Courtesy of AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile granted temporary FCC approval for service tests

Catherine Sbeglia Nin
By Catherine Sbeglia Nin
Network Infrastructure

AST SpaceMobile can now begin testing mobile broadband services using the five BlueBird satellites it launched in September

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has granted temporary approval to AST SpaceMobile to test is direct-to-device (D2D) satellite service, which includes satellite-to-device voice, data and video services and applications.  

The satellite company’s Head of Regulatory Affairs Vikram Raval called the FCC’s decision pivotal. While temporary, the approval means that AST SpaceMobile can begin testing mobile broadband services using the five BlueBird satellites it launched in September.  

The satellites, whose beams are designed to support a capacity of up to 40 MHz and deliver peak data transmission speeds of up to 120 Mbps, are expencted to support non-continuous cellular broadband service across parts of the U.S. and are compatible with unmodified AT&T and Verizon smartphones. AST SpaceMobile has said previously that the goal is to provide approximately 100% nationwide coverage from space with more than 5,600 coverage cells.

The company is in currently developing 17 second-generation BlueBird satellites, which it explained will have a larger array and ten-times the capacity than the first iteration. These are scheduled to launch this year.

In related news, Vodafone last week claimed to have achieved the world’s first non-terrestrial video call using a regular, unmodified 4G/5G smartphones and AST SpaceMobile’s BlueBird satellites.

Verizon made a $100 million commitment to AST SpaceMobile, which comprises $65 million ​in​ commercial prepayments plus $35 million of convertible notes, plus use of the company’s 850 MHz spectrum. In January 2024, AST said that it was primed for commercial service launch with new funding from AT&T, Google, Vodafone and a line of credit. Those investments encompassed $20 million in revenue commitments from AT&T that were predicated on the successful launch and operation of AST SpaceMobile’s first five commercial satellites, and a minimum $25 million in revenue commitments from Vodafone. Both carriers placed purchase orders in undisclosed amounts for AST SpaceMobile network equipment that will support planned commercial services.

Previous article
AI 101: The evolution of AI and understanding AI workflows
Next article
BT to sell Irish wholesale and enterprise unit to Speed Fibre Group for €22m

ABOUT AUTHOR

Catherine Sbeglia Nin
Catherine Sbeglia Nin
Catherine is the Managing Editor for RCR Wireless News, where she covers topics such as Wi-Fi, network infrastructure, AI and edge computing. She also produced and hosted Arden Media's podcast Well, technically... After studying English and Film & Media Studies at The University of Rochester, she moved to Madison, WI. Having already lived on both coasts, she thought she’d give the middle a try. So far, she likes it very much.

RELATED POSTS

ABOUT US

Since 1982, RCR Wireless News has been providing wireless and mobile industry news, insights, and analysis to mobile and wireless industry professionals, decision makers, policy makers, analysts and investors.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 RCR Wireless News
Powered by Eight Hats