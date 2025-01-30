T-Mobile US touts 2024 successes, looks to the skies with Starlink

Starlink is supporting direct-to-device satellite connectivity for T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US reported Q4 earnings this week marked by continued momentum in wireless, and strong growth in its broadband business which includes both fixed wireless and fiber-based services. Looking at the rest of 2025, T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert highlighted the company’s work with Starlink to offer direct-to-device communications, which are in beta and were made available in parts of California during recent wildfires.

By the numbers, T-Mobile US tallied 263,000 postpaid net account adds in Q4 and 1.1 million in 2024, postpaid net customer additions in Q4 of 1.9 million and 6.1 million in the full year. The company counts 428,000 net new high-speed broadband customer additions i Q4and 1.7 million in 2024. Service revenue in the quarter came in at $16.9 billion and, for full-year 2024, at $66.2 billion.

In response to questions on broadband market dynamics and T-Mo’s expectations as it continues to invest in that part of the business, Sievert said the focus is on share taking rather than overall market growth “because…the vast majority of people that sign up for T-Mobile 5G broadband are switching from someone else.” That said, he also noted “some of the biggest gains in broadband ARPA that we’ve ever seen…We’re very optimistic about the revenue trends on this business.”

Looking more broadly at network convergence from the end user perspective, Sievert said consumers obviously see the benefit of getting wireless and wired service from the same company, but that factor “doesn’t seem to be a core motivator of purchase in either category.” Meaning customers are buying on price/performance. “And again, we’re by far the broadband leader in this country and have been for 12 quarters in terms of growth. And they’ll make the best wireless decision for themselves. And if those come from the same company, great.”

Discussing the hot area of satellite-enabled direct-to-device communications, Sievert sketched out the opportunities he sees for T-Mobile US as it works to commercialize and scale its service using Starlink satellites. The real question here is what’s the commercial appetite to pay more to have satellite-based cellular service in areas not covered by terrestrial network.

Sievert said a future commercial service would provide a new avenue for customers to self-select into a higher-priced service plan, and also lead to attracting and retaining new subscribers. “That’s an area where we’ll monetize because this is a differentiated service that we think touches a card [with] the American public, the idea of being connected everywhere—if you can see the sky, you’re connected. That’s powerful.” Another option is a la carte sales of satellite-based service.

Sievert said T-Mobile US, in addition to standing up the satellite-augmented service during the California wildfires, has been onboarding users into a beta program over the past few weeks. He said there’s been an emphasis on users in the northern part of the country due to satellite densities, but “meanwhile, there’s rapid launches happening right now. So, the satellite density is rapidly improving.” The move from limited beta, to larger beta to commercial service “is going to start happening now in kind of rapid succession.”