Kagan: Your company must balance new media and old media

Success in media relations has changed for companies, and in fact keeps changing. Do you understand the new rules and how to be successful going forward with both old media and new media? Some companies are making a serious mistake. They are changing their focus. Rather, they should be expanding their focus. That is the only way to succeed going forward. Let me explain.

Having played a major role in speaking to the marketplace over past decades, I have both witnessed and experienced a major shift and expansion in the way some groups of people get their news. That means companies must expand their ways to reach out. They must master a balance of old and new media to get their messages seen and heard by the marketplace.

A few days ago, during the first press briefing, the White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt spelled it out. They understand there is still a place for traditional media. However, they also understand young Americans have found new and different ways to get the news, which includes social media influencers and podcasts.

The White House sees this shift and the importance of spreading your news over several channels, new and old because everyone has their own way.

While you cannot control the way people get their news, you can and should expand the way you play the game in order to win as the rules change.

Expand marketing to include podcasts, social media influencers

Most companies, large and small should also understand there is a shift. However, only a few of them do a good job managing and frankly juggling these multiple opportunities. Most are still trying to figure it out, fumbling around.

Unfortunately, if a company shifts, they too often move their entire focus from one way to another.

That is a mistake. Rather, they should expand, not switch.

They should expand their reach to include new areas like influencers, social media and podcasts, in addition to more traditional media.

Expanding, and not replacing is the best way to be successful with the entire marketplace.

Yesterday, there were few ways to reach out. Life was simple. Today, there are so many new ways. And every company needs to juggle multiple ways to reach the entire marketplace. Tomorrow, things will be even wider and more complicated thanks to new technology like AI.

We are in the early days of this shift — that’s why now is the best time to learn and understand the new rules of marketing to help your company grow.

Marketing executives must expand reach, not change it

As I advise senior executives of client companies on these changes, I try and get them to understand these new rules going forward.

Most marketing executives need a crash course to bring them up to speed. That means today there is a real growth opportunity for those who can train marketing executives and staff on the best, new ways to move forward.

Like you, I have learned over 40 years as an Industry Analyst and columnist, my practice has expanded to include becoming a powerful social media influencer and podcaster.

Podcasts and tech influencers are new way to reach marketplace

I have made plenty of mistakes in my journey. I have learned through trial and error. Every executive must learn these important lessons if they want to win going forward.

Bottom line, companies who understand the new rules can continue to thrive. Those who do not, will most likely struggle.

What that has taught me is that means companies and their executives need to pay attention to this ever-changing world. Every company must stay with the moving ball to stay current.

Stick with change-wave or it will move forward leaving you behind

The change-wave is a moving target. Either you change with it, or it moves forward without you, leaving you behind.

Yesterday, the top of the media food chain was newspapers, magazines and broadcast media. Today, many of those ways have reduced audiences. However, they are still important.

Today, there are all sorts of new ways young people get, read and watch their news. They read online news sources, podcasts, search engines, social media influencers, radio and television to name a few.

Today 70% gets news from social media, influencers, podcasts

Today, roughly 70% of Americans get their news from social media. Whatever you think of that, for better or worse, this is the truth.

Your choice is to either ignore or embrace this fact.

We have seen this change taking place. So, many new social media influencers really become successful and come from more traditional media.

Ever hear of Joe Rogan or Tucker Carlson? Rogan started online. Carlson started on Fox News. Today, both they are some of the most successful podcasters. They are both still in the news business, but now they are in a new slice of the pie which didn’t exist a decade ago.

Does this mean people no longer watch Fox News? Not at all. Fox is booming. What it meanas is the marketplace has expanded, not switched.

And this slice of the pie will continue to change going forward as it matures and develops.

Marketing executives and staff need to expand their thinking

The result is it has become more difficult than ever before to be seen and heard.

There is so much noise to rise above. That’s why getting seen and heard over that noise should be a primary goal of yours.

When I visit with companies and speak with their senior level marketing, media and PR executives, I know this will be just the first of several meetings with them and their staff.

Often, I am invited back, time and time again to speak to larger and different groups of execs and workers to help them all see the changed world with new vision.

It is crucial to stay current. Understand how the rules of success have changed and will continue to do so.

If you do not update your marketing, your growth will be hindered

That’s why you must continue to learn the best ways to punch your way through the noise and be seen and heard.

If you keep doing things the same way we did yesterday, your chance of success will be diminished.

That’s why you must expand, not switch.

Bringing in new people with new ideas can be helpful. However, this is just a piece of the puzzle.

Their new ideas may be fresh but will not work with everyone. So, the best solution is to keep your existing ways and mix in new ways.

That is how to keep the entire and expanding marketplace up to speed with your company, your products and services.

You must keep current with changing marketing methods

Remember, the way you reach out to your customers, prospects and investors has changed and continues to change going forward. You must stay with this change-wave to be successful.

You must reach everyone. The way they want to be reached. You cannot choose just one way. You cannot dictate how the world works.

You must swim with the current, not against it.

Yes, on one hand life is more complicated. However, this also means more efficiency if the game is played correctly. Marketing is harder than ever to manage, but if done well it can be a real win for your company.