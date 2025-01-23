Learning the good and bad about the coming AI growth wave

AI is coming on quickly and President Trump wants the United States to be the leader. He had a major announcement on building AI infrastructure. The new company is called “Stargate.” Alongside Trump were three industry leaders: Masayoshi Son of Softbank, of Larry Ellison of Cisco and Sam Altman of OpenAI. These leaders say they want to see the United States be the leader in artificial intelligence. So, let’s consider both the good and the bad and what we need to know.

I believe more companies will be involved as well. Companies like NVIDIA, Arm, Microsoft, MGX and more. I can’t imagine an AI world without other leading companies like Google and others. We’ll just have to keep our eyes open and see what comes next.

Even CEOs in the AI space do know understand the entire AI space

Here is a disturbing AI fact. The vast majority of investors, workers, executives, customers, business customers and more really have little idea what artificial intelligence is, how deep it goes and how it will impact the changing world.

So, how much do industry executives know about this new world of artificial intelligence, and for that matter Quantum technology.

I have been following this space over time and have learned that even industry leadership does not fully understand the entire AI picture.

I would say perhaps 1% of the population understand this new world of AI and Quantum computing.

All know something, but do not know most of what AI really is, and what it will turn into going forward.

Many CEOs may know more than you or me but also struggle along with everyone else. They may know more than the average bear about their sector, but they do not know enough about the entire space.

As exciting as AI is, that is, knowledge and understanding is a real problem. CEOs know their area, but pulling the camera back, no one knows the entire sector.

In fact, I believe there may only be a very few who have a strong understanding of the entire AI space.

Keynote speech on how AI and Quantum will transform our world

Those who really understand cannot always talk in plain English to bring the world up to speed. So, there is a need for a middleman. People who can understand enough to keep the masses up to speed.

I give speeches on the future of AI and Quantum at meetings of business leaders and customers, investors and the media. During these presentations, I explain how there are many different levels of AI technology.

· It starts with power. This is the first step. These massive power stations need to be built in order for anything else to happen moving forward.

· The next steps are servers, computers and AI equipment.

· Next is software, which operates on this equipment and gear.

· Then end user companies who use AI to improve their competitive advantage in the marketplace and who help other people and companies do the same thing.

· Plus, we should expect more areas to open up as AI moves forward.

AI may start to work with Quantum technology

Plus, AI can start to work with another new and breakthrough technologies like Quantum.

AI is getting so much attention; however, most people forget it is not new. It has been with us to one extent or another for many decades.

Let me offer an example. Do you remember IBM Watson?

It showed up on the TV game show Jeopardy around the year 2010. It had been being developed for years before then.

Then it grew rapidly over the next several years.

IBM World of Watson trying to reboot growth with Watson.x AI

Around 2016 they held the IBM World of Watson, in Las Vegas. This gathered the thought leadership of the industry from around the world.

The IBM World of Watson was an incredible experience. Earthshaking. It took my breath away.

However, the last few years, it nearly vanished. It was on the tip of everyone’s tongue. It was like a shooting star. Then, it was gone. Today, IBM is trying to reboot Watson.x AI.

Next, things went quite for several years until Open AI recently jumped into the space a couple years ago.

Be careful as we move forward into new world of AI

Now, AI is back on top again. Now, every company is stepping into this new space, at one of the levels described above.

I bring this to your attention because investors, workers, executives, visionaries, businesses, governments and consumers interest is at a rapid pace of growth.

No, I am not predicting things to fall off the growth track again. But it could. The ups and downs may continue, as they always have over decades.

Sometimes we just have to wait for the actual technology to be developed. Is that where we are today? Perhaps.

We have talked about artificial intelligence for decades. Sometimes from real life and other times from Hollywood movies or novels.

Executives, companies and investors have gotten whiplash from trying to understand and the ups and downs over time.

Keynote address: AI will bring good and bad so we must be prepared

While I do believe AI will be a leading technology, there are others as well like Quantum and more. Some will work together with AI. Others will be separate. Still others will do both.

AI is both good and bad. The good part is it can digest unlimited amounts of data. Perhaps moving forward, Quantum can increase that exponentially. This could save lives and extend life itself and improve our world.

However, the bad part is also underappreciated and could create its own problems going forward.

Think of AI like a prescription drug you take. It helps one problem, but creates another, which you have to take another prescription to manage.

Doctors will say prescriptions may help patients, but they are also poison.

AI is both good and bad. Stay alert as it grows and moves forward

This is how we need to think about AI and Quantum. They are both good and bad. We need to stay alert to what they will bring to our world.

Let’s keep our eyes open going forward with regards to AI and Quantum, IoT and other technologies.

Like President Trump, Larry Ellison, Masayoshi Son and Sam Altman, if we want the USA to be first in AI, it will take much heavy lifting from these companies and in fact all companies.

If we want the USA to be a leader in the AI and Quantum space, it will take risk, investment and talent.

If we want to be a key player, we should have a goal to be the world leader. This is no time for second place. Let’s just keep our eyes open for the good and the bad. Because there will be both.

Today, we are still in the very, early days of this next, big, journey. Other countries like China also want to be on the leading edge. Stay alert and keep building AI… with caution, of course.