Honeywell, Verizon collaborate on 5G-enabled retail solution

Honeywell has announced a collaboration with U.S. carrier Verizon to provide an integrated technology solution for retail and logistics businesses. The offering combines Honeywell’s hardware, software and services with Verizon’s 5G connectivity, with the main aim of simplifying the process of purchasing and managing technology while enabling future expansions of devices and data plans.

In a release, Honeywell noted that a key practical benefit of the solution is its potential to support business continuity during unexpected disruptions. For example, if a retail store loses power and internet access, it can continue operations using Verizon’s 5G connection paired with Honeywell’s handheld devices and contactless payment software. This setup allows businesses to maintain their point-of-sale systems and minimize interruptions, the company explained.

“Our collaboration with Verizon will help retailers and logistics companies maintain an effective resiliency plan for unexpected disruptions,” said David Barker, president of Honeywell productivity solutions and services. “By bundling services, we are also reducing the number of parties involved and steps it takes to purchase a full solution that often requires several key technologies, enabling businesses to stay up-to-date with important technology refreshes and avoiding difficult Capex budgeting cycles.”

“Companies of all sizes are looking at ways to reduce the time and effort it takes to make key technology purchases so they can get their operations up and running promptly,” said Massimo Peselli, CRO of global enterprise and public sector at Verizon Business. “By offering a fully managed services solution at a single monthly price with Honeywell, our retail and logistics customers can focus more on their return on investment and driving business outcomes.”

The combined offering includes several components:

-Procurement: A single point of contact for devices, software, services and connectivity.

-Connectivity: Verizon’s 5G network provides high-speed and reliable internet access for business operations.

-Device Management: Honeywell’s Enterprise Mobility Services support tasks such as device configuration, deployment, spare pool management and help desk support.

-Scalability: The offering is designed to be applicable for small, medium and large enterprises.

The solution will be available through Honeywell and its reseller network starting in early 2025.