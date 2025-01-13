Utility Broadband Alliance and 450 MHz Alliance team up on private 4G/5G for utilities

The Utility Broadband Alliance (UBBA) and the 450 MHz Alliance (450A), working differently to develop private 4G and 5G networks for utility operations, have signed a deal to collaborate on the same. The former has focused mostly so far on private LTE (4G) for utilities in North America; the latter is working to popularise the 450 MHz band globally for critical industries, including the energy sector. They called it a “major step toward global collaboration in utility network innovation and resilience”.

The two groups will work together to develop “innovative solutions to support mission-critical communications, grid modernization, and the transition to smarter, more sustainable energy systems”. They will also “advance mission-critical broadband solutions” and on “knowledge sharing, educational events, and the promotion of best practices to accelerate secure wireless adoption in the utility sector”, they stated.

Bobbi Harris, executive director at the Utility Broadband Alliance, said: “The strategic relationship marks a significant step toward strengthening global cooperation in utility wireless communication. Together with the 450 MHz Alliance, we aim to address the growing demands for connectivity, expand the device ecosystem, and ensure utilities have the tools they need to operate efficiently and securely.”

Gösta Kallner, executive chairman at the 450 MHz Alliance, said: “The utility sector plays a crucial role in enabling critical infrastructure. Our collaboration with UBBA will empower utilities to leverage the best wireless technologies for their unique challenges, paving the way for smarter energy ecosystems around the globe.”

The lower-frequency 450 MHz band is useful for wide-area cellular deployments, such as for regional and national smart-grid networks. The Utility Broadband Alliance has picked Itron to develop use cases for advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) for smart grids in the US at its Liberty Lake Lab in Spokane, Washington, using base stations from Amerisoft, Ubiik, Nokia and Ericsson. It has a 450 MHz permit from the Federal Communications Commission.

Qualcomm Technologies, in partnership with Saudi Arabia’s Aramco Digital, has just announced new IoT processors (QCS8550 and QCS6490) with native support for 5G in 450 MHz spectrum. Aramco Digital has a licence 450MHz to deploy a nationwide industrial IoT network across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Aramco is preparing one of the industry’s largest 450 MHz 3GPP-based private networks for its own usage, as well, to provide secure and reliable connectivity for increasing productivity and enhancing safety at oil and gas wells.

The network will be supplemented by LEO satellite-based NB-IoT coverage for the most remote IoT assets. There are industrial 450 MHz deployments across the world, especially with utilities. In Ireland, for example, ESB Networks, in collaboration with systems integrator Sigma Wireless, is in the process of building a 90-macro site 450 MHz LTE network with a geo-redundant core for smart grid communications. The next phase of the project will significantly expand the total number of cell sites to reach nationwide coverage across Ireland.