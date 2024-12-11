A ‘significant shift’ in the private 5G landscape – Siemens on 2025

The industrial landscape is experiencing a revolutionary transformation as private 5G networks emerge as the backbone of next-generation automation. In 2025, we’ll witness a significant shift from pilot projects to comprehensive implementations, particularly in regions where spectrum for private 5G networks has been made available – including Europe, parts of North and South America, and Asia.

A key development shaping the 2025 landscape is the standardization of private spectrum allocation, with the EU’s recent harmonization of the 3.8-4.2 GHz frequency band for private 5G networks. This standardization will accelerate the ecosystem’s development, particularly in device availability and industrial implementations. The unified frequency range across Europe will simplify network deployment for both end users and equipment manufacturers, addressing one of the current market’s major challenges.

Mai – 5G for discrete / process manufacturing

The manufacturing sector and process industries will continue leading adoption, leveraging private 5G networks to enable real-time data exchange between machines and devices within production facilities. These networks will e.g. support sophisticated robotics systems and fully autonomous production lines, where robots can collaborate in real-time, increasing productivity.

The integration of private 5G networks together with edge computing will become increasingly important, bringing data processing closer to the source and enabling near-instantaneous decision-making. This combination will be crucial for supporting industrial IoT applications, where countless devices – from sensors to machines – will be interconnected in smart factory ecosystems, enabling predictive maintenance, real-time process optimization and data driven decision – all supported by artificial intelligence.

Network management capabilities will become more sophisticated, allowing different parts of the network to be allocated for specific tasks, ensuring critical operations receive highest priority. This capability is particularly crucial in industrial environments where even millisecond delays can cause significant production disruptions.

However, challenges persist. Integration with existing systems, ensuring network security, and managing infrastructure costs remain significant hurdles. The regulatory landscape continues to evolve differently across regions, adding complexity to global implementations. Despite these challenges, the market is actively developing solutions, with providers focusing on simplified deployment models and standardized solutions that maintain robust performance and security benefits.

The impact of private 5G networks extends beyond traditional manufacturing. Industries such as energy, logistics, and steel production are increasingly recognizing the technology’s potential for enabling smart, flexible manufacturing solutions. The technology will support more sophisticated AI and machine learning applications in industrial settings, enabling smarter decision-making and automation of complex tasks.

Looking toward 2025, private 5G networks will increasingly serve as the foundation for industrial digital transformation. While the technology is still in its implementation phase, its potential for revolutionizing industrial automation is immense. The combination of ultra-low latency and deterministic, high reliability, and the ability to connect massive numbers of devices simultaneously will enable new levels of operational efficiency and innovation.

Success in this evolving landscape will depend on organizations’ ability to align network capabilities with specific use cases while ensuring data sovereignty – a key advantage of private networks where data remains within the campus environment. As more industries recognize and harness the possibilities of private 5G networks, we can expect significant advances in productivity, efficiency, and innovation, solidifying 5G’s position as a cornerstone of future industrial automation.