Nokia said the genAI solutions aims to streamline service provision, reduce costs and increase network efficiency

Nokia’s Bell Labs Consulting and Saudi Arabian telco stc Group, announced the successful trial of a generative AI solution that will be implemented to streamline service provision, reduce time to market, lower costs and increase overall efficiency.

Prior to the development of Nokia’s newest generative AI solution, stc Group’s provision of services involved a complex process of configuring several systems and resources in unison for seamless delivery. With the generative AI solution, stc Group’s complex network of multi-technology and multi-vendor systems will be more efficient and will save money and resources for customers, businesses and communities, Nokia said.

The collaborative “AI for Provisioning Services” project with Bell Labs Consulting means stc Group can minimize the time required to introduce new services across their network offerings, the vendor added.

Tariq Al-Harbi, vice president of the Cloud and Network Services Global Business Center, Saudi Arabia at Nokia, said: “By introducing generative AI, we hope to revamp the service provisioning process. We look forward to developing more ground-breaking solutions with stc Group that can unlock new business opportunities for industrial operations in Saudi Arabia and beyond.”

In June, Nokia has announced the successful deployment of its MantaRay Cognitive SON, an AI-driven self-organizing network solution, within stc Group’s commercial network for the first time. This advanced platform enhances network performance and operational efficiency through self-configuring modules that can be tailored for specific applications and challenges, according to the vendor. The Cognitive SON feature introduces autonomous RAN operations, providing seamless automation and optimization capabilities. Nokia customized the solution specifically for stc’s network needs.

The implementation occurred during a period of heavy network traffic. Over 10,000 automated actions were executed, leading to a 30% improvement in utilization of heavily loaded cells and a 10% average increase in user data throughput. Despite a 40% surge in network traffic, stc maintained stable connectivity while reducing manual intervention and enhancing network quality, said Nokia.

This deployment complements stc’s ongoing digital transformation initiatives, expanding its portfolio of AI-powered technologies. Among the benefits is improved energy efficiency in radio networks, achieving a 13% reduction in energy consumption across its 4G and 5G networks in 2023. By 2025, stc aims to extend AI-driven solutions to over 200 systems, boosting cost efficiency and operational effectiveness.