Hughes said that the 5G O-RAN network will feature a RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC)

EchoStar Corporation said that its subsidiary Hughes Network Systems was awarded a $6.5 million contract to deploy a 5G Open Radio Access Network (O-RAN) prototype at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas.

In a release, EchoStar said that the network will feature a RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC), which will allow the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) to test RIC-based software applications for military networks.

The company also highlighted that the 5G O-RAN prototype equipment will be installed on Fort Bliss to operate a temporary network for evaluation purposes, which will then transition to serve as part of the Hughes commercial network supporting both DoD and commercial customers in and around Fort Bliss.

“This contract award is an important step forward for the U.S. Department of Defense’s efforts to develop next generation communications networks that can empower innovative applications,” said Dan Rasmussen, senior vice president of North American Enterprise at Hughes Network Systems. “The EchoStar team is looking forward to collaborating with the U.S. Army to test and evaluate specific military use cases that leverage 5G O-RAN and the RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC). The Fort Bliss program will pave the way for further RIC exploration, enhancing network performance for both U.S. government and commercial applications.”

Under the terms of the deal, Hughes will serve as the prime contractor, demonstrating, qualifying and integrating a RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC) in the test network, which will also incorporate O-RAN infrastructure, engineering expertise and 5G spectrum from Boost Mobile, also owned by EchoStar.

EchoStar stressed that the RIC, which acts as a platform for various software applications, will allow the DoD to test various RAN applications. The primary use case that the Fort Bliss prototype will test through the RIC is the ability to rapidly change spectrum at the 5G control node, a capability that has real world relevance to resilient communications for a mobile command post, the firm added.

This initiative will serve as a testing ground for developing new Open RAN RIC tactical applications, developing footprints for other installations, and establishing a training site for both civilian and military technical staff. The Army will also evaluate policies and network architecture standards that leverage commercially interchangeable and vendor agnostic solutions to enhance the Army Unified Network, EchoStar added.

The Fort Bliss program will build on EchoStar’s expertise in O-RAN, already demonstrated through a 5G O-RAN installation deployed at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island (NASWI), which was completed in 2023 and extended in March.

In May, EchoStar had announced it has been awarded an indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract as part of the U.S. Naval Supply Systems Command Spiral 4 wireless products and services purchasing program.

In a release, the company said that its subsidiaries Hughes Network Systems and Boost Mobile will provide 5G wireless services and devices to support DoD usage in all 50 states and U.S. territories and for temporary duty international travel.

In March, EchoStar secured a contract extension from the DoD for Open RAN-based private 5G networks across several military installations.

The deal stipulated the continued deployment of 5G Standalone (SA) networks using Open RAN components at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) in Hawaii and at the Naval Air Station Whidbey Island (NASWI) in Washington. EchoStar said that the main aim of the projects is to help the DoD evaluate 5G applications for military uses cases as well as LEO and GEO satellite communications resiliency.

Earlier this year, Hughes Network Systems announced the opening of a new manufacturing facility and private 5G incubation center in Germantown, Maryland.