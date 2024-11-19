MTN, Huawei claim first 5G-Advanced trial in Africa

MTN said that the 5.5G trial took place at its headquarters in Johannesburg

South African telco MTN, in collaboration with Chinese vendor Huawei, said it has successfully completed the first 5G-Advanced, or 5.5G network trial in Africa.

The telco said that the 5.5G trial took place at MTN’s headquarters in Johannesburg. As a frontrunner in South Africa’s 5G landscape.

MTN noted that the rollout of MTN’s 5.5G network, promising a 10 Gbps experience, is expected to significantly boost South Africa’s digital economy by expanding connectivity to underserved areas and enhancing the quality of life for its citizens.

The telco added that 5.5G technology is distinguished by five primary features: a 10 Gbps experience, comprehensive IoT capabilities, integrated communication and sensing, level-4 autonomous network management and energy-efficient ICT solutions.

During the 5.5G network trial, MTN South Africa utilized Huawei’s commercial SingleRAN, ultra-wideband active antenna units, along with hybrid beamforming technology, flexible dynamic beam management and innovative carrier aggregation methods, the telco said.

Spectrum resources in the millimeter wave and C-band, using spectrum obtained through a trial license, were used on site in 5G Standalone (5G SA) mode

MTN South Africa’s CTO, Rami Farah, said: “The validation of 5.5G technology by MTN and Huawei is not only a technical success but also a reflection of MTN’s commitment to excellence. We are eager to continue finding new solutions to build South Africa’s best network and offer an enhanced experience to our customers.”

Jason Shao, managing director of Huawei for MTN SA, added: “The 5.5G trial marks a significant step forward in South Africa’s communications landscape. Huawei will continue working closely with MTN to drive digital transformation and create an intelligent and dynamic South Africa.”

In April, MTN Group, in partnership with Huawei, had inaugurated a technology innovation lab at the telco’s headquarters. Research and development within the lab will concentrate on key areas including 5G and 5G-A technologies, artificial intelligence, big data analytics, cloud computing, FTTH, automation and digital financial services.

Since launching its 5G network in 2020, MTN South Africa has expanded its coverage from 25% to 44% of the population, adding 900 new 5G sites in 2024 alone. By early 2025, MTN plans to finalize four commercial proposals for 5G private networks, with a focus on industries such as mining, manufacturing, education, and logistics.