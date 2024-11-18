Turkcell to launch 5G-Advanced in 2026, says CEO

Turkcell CEO Ali Taha Koç told RCR Wireless News that the Turkish government is currently awaiting appropriate market conditions for a 5G launch

Turkish operator Turkcell aims to enter the 5G era with the provision of 5G-Advanced (5G-A) services, the telco’s CEO, Ali Taha Koç, told RCR Wireless News.

The executive noted that the Turkish Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure stated that they are awaiting the appropriate market conditions for the transition to 5G technology, adding that the switch to 5G will take place in 2026. He also stated that the licensing of 5G is expected to be done during 2025.

“We continue to take determined steps towards being the best in technologies for 5G and beyond. In this context, alongside our network preparations, we continue to increase our efforts with our business partners with a focus on R&D,” the executive said.

“As Turkcell, we continue our investments to provide the highest quality internet service to our subscribers and 5G technology is a very high priority among our investments. Thanks to the 5G launch schedule, we have the opportunity to start with 5G-Advanced. With 5G-Advanced, we will provide the best mobile broadband service to our subscribers while also advancing the digitalization of the country,” added Koç.

The executive also highlighted that Turkcell’s investments and preparations for the transition to 5G technology continue uninterruptedly. “When this technology becomes operational in 2026, both our individual users and businesses will increase their productivity and profitability.”

“In addition to 5G, we are also working on 6G. Turkcell is the first to bring global innovations such as satellite communication and quantum technologies to our country. With our global collaborations and R&D activities, we are working intensively on next-generation communication technologies,” the executive said.

He went on to says that one of the best examples of these global collaborations is the ongoing cooperation with Chinese vendor Huawei on next-generation network technologies such as 5.5G and DWDM, as well as artificial intelligence and cloud solutions.

“We have already signed protocols with different Non-Terrestrial Network operators; with Spacesail, one of China’s leading enterprises, with Lynk from the U.S., and with Sateliot from Spain to develop joint work in the field of satellite communication,” Koç added.

In July 2022, Turkcell had launched 5G service at Istanbul Airport with a permit received from regulatory authorities.

In addition, the telco opened the “5G Technology Campus” in cooperation with ITU and Ericsson at the ITU Ayazağa campus. The 5G test network, built on Turkcell’s fiber infrastructure, is integrated into Turkcell network management systems with hardware such as core network and next-generation smart antennas provided by Ericsson.

“The transition to 5G technology is not only related to the efforts of an operator but also to infrastructure investments, regulatory frameworks and the overall readiness of the industry at the national level. As Turkcell, we have completed all the necessary preparations for the transition to 5G and have prepared our technical infrastructure for this new generation of technology,” the executive added.