Ericsson ramps up private 5G channel sales in the UK

Some channel news, and further signs that private 5G is maturing to the point of being a straight-ish reseller exercise, like devices and airtime; and a sign, too, that Ericsson has its ducks in a row with private 5G, and is ramping up its channel sales activity: the Swedish network equipment vendor has appointed wireless solutions provider UK Connect to deliver its enterprise 5G portfolio to UK enterprises.

UK Connect said private 5G is “complex to deploy”, but the move by Ericsson suggests demand from UK enterprises is sufficient enough for it to swell its reseller/integrator ranks, and its solution is mature enough to train specialist third-party firms in greater numbers. Ericsson said “innovation cannot be limited by location or complexity”, describing the remit of the deal to cover public and private 5G solutions for enterprises to take digital-change with them, on the road.

UK Connect, selling people- (internet / comms) and machine-connectivity (IoT sensor networks) solutions for “any location or situation” (including “for the most challenging environments on the planet”) in the UK, has joined Ericsson’s ‘channel partner program’, to offer its enterprise 5G portfolio, including software-defined wide-area network (WAN) systems, as well as private 4G/5G and neutral-host 4G/5G products.

It is offering these as a managed service. UK Connect said: “Building the right solution has never been easier with simplified subscription packages, management options, and add-on features.” As is the way, Ericsson’s channel partner scheme offers specialist training, implementation guides, and sundry educational and demand-generation tools to drive customer engagement. UK Connect said it will be the “default choice” for “any organisation”.

It reckons it will help enterprises to be “agile, innovative, and ahead in the digital age”. It called the new deal with Ericsson a “defining moment” for the company. Neil Wood, chief commercial officer at UK Connect, said: “We’re driving our ability to deliver cutting-edge 5G solutions that will push the boundaries of what’s possible. This partnership will allow customers to innovate faster, move smarter, and stay ahead of the competition.”

He added: “Private 5G is a complex solution to deploy, and this aligns perfectly with UK Connect’s core strengths. We have in-house, qualified solutions engineers ready to deploy private 5G solutions on behalf of our customers and partners across the industry. With Ericsson and similar partners by our side, we’re enabling businesses to unleash their full potential, no matter the challenge or location. This is just the beginning.”

Matt Cook, head of global channels for Ericsson’s enterprise wireless solutions division, said: “As enterprises strive to be more competitive in an evolving global economy, they are turning to new and innovative technologies that can help transform their organisations. However, innovation cannot be limited by location or complexity… UK Connect will be able to support enterprises with this transformation by offering Ericsson’s complete portfolio of secure public and private cellular networking solutions to help unlock new opportunities to grow… anywhere with confidence.”

RCR Wireless wrote in September of Ericsson’s late charge on the private 5G market, following integration of Cradlepoint in the US and the reorganisation of its enterprise 5G operation: It’s got to be said: Ericsson is making all the right noises about enterprise 5G, finally – and for probably the first time ever. Whether this unhurried strategic focus, and late charm offensive, translates in the market into all-the-right-moves is impossible to know, as yet; but they are well telegraphed, their coordination looks good, and their direction looks right. And if parallel discussions about private 5G with certain operators are anything to go by, then the Swedish firm has shared its script – and the whole routine might just turn into a convincing ensemble piece.