Japanese electronics manufacturer Murata has combined with Germany-based security technology group Giesecke+Devrient (G+D) on a cellular IoT module that supports both the new SGP.32 remote SIM provisioning (RSP) specification and new integrated SIM (iSIM) technology. The pair called it a “world first”, and said it ushers in a new era of reduced size, complexity, and cost for cellular IoT projects. The module in question is the so-called Type 2GD unit from Murata, offering dual-mode Release 17-level LTE-M and NB-IoT connectivity; it uses an iSIM, and works with G+D’s SGP.32-compliant SIM OS.

Murata is pitching the unit to IoT hardware developers (OEMs) producing point-of-sale (POS), asset tracking, and consumer / enterprise healthcare products, as well as to a whole bunch of IoT applications in the energy management, transportation and logistics, manufacturing, and agriculture industries. Where the previous SGP.02 specification uses SMS-based communication, the new SGP.32 specification uses a “faster and more reliable” IP-based protocol, said G+D. It is designed for both embedded and integrated SIM (eSIM and iSIM) technologies. “The required SIM credentials and settings can be sent directly over-the-air (OTA) to the devices via a mobile network,” it said in a statement.

It continued: “This makes it much easier to load, activate and manage the SIM profiles of IoT devices.” Murata’s compact Type 2GD module incorporates an integrated universal integrated circuit card (iUICC), enabling it to support SGP.32 compliant iSIM applications. SIM profiles can be flashed onto its iSIM element in production, alongside G+D’s SIM OS, or in the field, if the product needs to be reconfigured with a new SIM profile. The point is to eliminate the need to carry out the process manually; again, some complexity and cost are removed from the process.

The solution will be on show at German mega-fair electronica next week (November 12-15) in Munich.

Hirokazu Nakae, general manager for connectivity modules at Murata, said: “iSIMs will play a crucial role in the future of cellular IoT devices, cutting down on size, and complexity for deployments like smart cities, medical IoT, and wearable devices that rely on cellular services. Thanks to this new initiative, the cutting-edge Type 2GD is the market’s first module that is ready to support the next generation of SGP.32 compliant iSIM devices.”

Bee Gek Lim, global head of digital connectivity and IoT solutions at G+D, said: “We’re excited to partner with Murata to launch this groundbreaking SGP.32-compliant iSIM module. This solution simplifies IoT device production and deployment while offering manufacturers unmatched flexibility in managing SIM profiles. Following on from our other industry firsts in the market, this milestone highlights our ongoing commitment to IoT and iSIM innovation. Together with our strategic partners, we’re driving the future of connectivity and efficiency across various sectors.”