Nokia secures contract to upgrade Taiwan Mobile’s 5G network

Finnish vendor Nokia has signed a one-year 5G contract extension with Taiwan Mobile with the aim of boosting the performance and capacity of Taiwan Mobile’s 5G network as well as upgrade its 4G/LTE network.

In a release, the vendor noted that this new contract will add capacity and coverage and provide a better end-user experience for the telco’s customer base of approximately 10 million. The new deal also comes following the merger of Taiwan Mobile and Taiwan Star last year and will also pave the way for Taiwan Mobile’s network for the 5G-Advanced era.

Under the terms of the deal, Nokia will supply equipment from its 5G AirScale portfolio for the first time in Taiwan. This includes Nokia’s next-generation AirScale baseband solutions, Habrok 32 and Osprey 32 Massive MIMO radios and Remote Radio Head products, which are all powered by its ReefShark System-on-Chip technology.

The new project will see thousands of existing LTE sites modernized for better energy efficiency supporting Taiwan Mobile’s sustainability targets. Taiwan Mobile will also install Nokia’s IPAA+ solution helping them to add additional antennas in constricted urban environments, the European vendor said.

Additionally, Taiwan Mobile will implement Nokia’s carrier aggregation (CA) technology to its network. This technology combines radio spectrum to significantly boost the data rates offering customers better throughput, capacity and performance, Nokia added.

Nokia has most recently supported Taiwan Mobile in the deployment of its nationwide 5G infrastructure including over 3,000 new cell sites.

Jamie Lin, President at Taiwan Mobile, said: “This expanded partnership with Nokia marks a significant step forward in our commitment to providing our 10 million customers with the best possible 5G experience, while also supporting the growing needs of over 1 million IoT devices across our network. This collaboration will enable us to deliver superior connectivity to both urban and rural areas, ensuring that all our customers can enjoy the full benefits of the 5G era.”

“Nokia is partnering with Taiwan Mobile to modernize their 5G and 4G networks to deliver enhanced performance and coverage and better customer experience. We are deploying the latest equipment from our energy-efficient AirScale portfolio, which will enable a greener network with reduced environmental impact, contributing to the operator’s sustainability goals,” said Tommi Uitto, president of Mobile Networks at Nokia.

Last month, Nokia said it has been selected by Taiwanese operator Chunghwa Telecom (CHT) in a one-year extension deal that will modernize its 5G network across the central and southern regions of Taiwan.

Nokia noted that this new project has the main aim of boosting the performance, capacity and energy efficiency of CHT’s 5G network, as well as paving the way for CHT’s 5G-Advanced network evolution.

Deployment is underway and expected to last twelve months, said Nokia.

As part of the extended contract, Nokia will upgrade CHT’s network with solutions from its 5G AirScale portfolio.