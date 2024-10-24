Boldyn intros four-tier private 5G managed service model

Boldyn Networks has introduced a new four-tiered private 5G service to offer enterprises differentiated performance and reliability at different subscription price points. The firm is offering monthly private 5G subscriptions to enterprises to cover equipment, deployment, and management of the service. The tiers are named and staggered as: innovation, digitalisation, automation, and mission-critical.

These go from simple subscriptions just to get hold of the technology for tests and trials, to fully-fledged systems to achieve “maximum control over mission-critical objectives”, it said – for enterprises of all stripes, from “small hospitals needing reliable diagnostic controls to ports with complex automation needs”, it added. “Services include network operations, monitoring, maintenance, annual health checks, and spare parts management,” it said in a statement.

The service does away with the “burden of significant investment or maintenance”, it added. The Port of Kemi, in Finland, is among the first European organisations to utilise the service, apparently – which also identifies the firm as an early proponent of private 5G in the ports sector. It is unclear which subscription it has taken. Boldyn Networks claims 60 private 4G/5G deployments around the world.

It said it is investing €300 million to “support the broader adoption of private networks worldwide”. The money will go to help fund enterprise customers private 5G trials and deployments, it said. An Omdia survey says “high deployment cost is the leading challenge to private network deployment”. It stated: “Outsourcing private 5G as a service allows teams to mitigate large initial costs and focus on core business activities instead of network management.”

Mikko Uusitalo, chief executive for the firm’s private networks business in Europe, said: “This… revolutionises our value proposition, enabling clients to benefit from a reliable network without the need for significant technology investments upfront. [It] offers substantial savings in terms of time, resources, and finances. We handle network operations, maintenance, and cybersecurity, eliminating the need for in-house capabilities and resources.

He went on: “We’ve seen a significant demand for services that align technology with customers’ specific use case needs. With many customers already opting for monthly payment instalments, we have identified a growing demand for an as-a-service solution that matches technology with their needs, rather than just pushing 5G to enterprises. We are committed to making private networks more accessible by funding digital transformation enterprise projects.”

Markku Rautio,chief executive at the Port of Kemi, said: “Boldyn’s solutions have enabled us to address real-time vessel and cargo management challenges, particularly those posed by extreme weather conditions. This has significantly optimised the movements and wait times of vessels coming into the port. By opting for a service-based subscription, we have seamlessly integrated this technology.”