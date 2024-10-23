Test and Measurement: Rohde & Schwarz touts ‘full coverage’ Skylo NB-NTN testing

Rohde & Schwarz says that it now has “full coverage” for the test plan to certify narrowband IoT Non-Terrestrial Networks (NB-NTN) devices on NTN provider Skylo’s satellite network.

The testing also covers NTN SMS capabilities. Texting capabilities for emergency situations have been one of the first cellular direct-to-device services to be supported.

Rohde said that, working with Skylo, it has “verified and validated all of the test cases defined in Skylo’s NB-NTN network operator acceptance criteria, including newly added test cases for SMS over NB-NTN,” using its CMW500 wideband radio communication tester.

“The successful validation of SMS over NB-NTN marks a significant step in bringing satellite connectivity to consumer devices,” the test company noted.

Skylo’s NTN service is embedded in Google’s Pixel 9 device, and the company has also certified a number of NB-IoT chipsets already. Skylo’s CEO, Parth Trivedi, has said that NB-IoT and SMS capabilities support 80% of the use cases that Skylo sees market interest in. Read more on Skylo’s NTN strategy in this RCR piece.

In other test news:

–Keysight Technologies has integrated its Advanced Design System with Siemens Xpedition Enterprise suite of electronic design automation tools, which it says will allow engineers to more efficiently co-design digital systems and radio frequency circuits.

“We have a long-established track record collaborating with Siemens to support customers in enabling the next generation of wireless design,” said Nilesh Kamdar, EDA Design and Verification lead at Keysight. The bi-directional integration allows engineers to optimize performance across various applications, including 5G/6G and radar systems.”

–CableLabs subsidiary Kyrio has tapped test company Averna Technologies and its Jupiter customer premise equipment (CPE) test platform as Kyrio’s official platform for validating and certifying DOCSIS 4.0 CPE. Kyrio has been using the Jupiter platform for CPENcertification since DOCSIS 3.0.

“We are proud to extend our relationship with Kyrio as we venture into the era of DOCSIS 4.0 technology,” said Matt Jecz, director of R&D and innovation at Averna. “Our Jupiter platform is specifically engineered to handle the complexities of this new standard. It will deliver the robust validation and certification required to support the next generation of high-performance broadband services.”

–Teledyne LeCroy announced expanded compliance testing support for the most recent Open Compute Project specification for NVMe (nonvolatile memory express) Solid State Drive (SSD) for data centers. The new release of test support for OCP 2.5 expands the OCP compliance test suite for Teledyne LeCroy’s OakGate SSD test appliance. The company also said that its Austin Labs has been officially recognized as an OCP Experience Center that offiers third-party testing for OCP 2.5.

“The requirements for OCP compliance for SSDs are continually evolving,” said Nick Kriczky, VP of products and services at Teledyne LeCroy. “One of the key advantages of the OCP test requirements is that they enable the development of test solutions to assess compliance standards. The latest release of the OCP 2.5 compliance test suite will assist vendors in easily evaluating their drives against the specifications. Doing so enables the realization of the goal of OCP to offer more efficient, flexible, and scalable hardware.”

In related company news, Teledyne LeCroy’s parent company, Teledyne Technologies, reported that it saw all-time record quarterly sales of more than $1.4 billion last quarter, up nearly 3% year-on-year. Net income for the quarter was $262.0 million, up from $198.6 million in the year-ago quarter.

Net sales in the company’s Instrumentation segment were $349.8 million, up 6.3% from the same time last year.

-A new report from TechNavio estimates that the market for timing devices will grow by more than $2 billion through 2028, a compound annual growth rate of more than 6%. 5G smartphone and tablet adoption, wireless wearables and artificial intelligence’s need for synchronization in data processing are some of the factors driving the expected growth.