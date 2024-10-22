eSIM integrated into smart-meter management system for first time

Netherlands-based smart energy platform provider Netinium has integrated eSIM provisioning software from IoT module maker Telit Cinterion into its multi-vendor head-end system (HES) for smart metering and smart grids. The solution enables subscription management from an HES for the first time, to streamline smart-meter deployments and lifecycle management including network changes via remote eSIM profile swaps.

Netinium’s vendor-agnostic HES platform replaces and consolidates proprietary head-end systems – which collect data from meters, gateways, concentrators, and other devices – before their dissemination to grid applications, into a single operations platform. Its integration with Telit Cinterion’s NExT-branded eSIM system simplifies the process (“cost, complexity, and time”) to deploy and manage smart meters, including airtime changes via remote eSIM profile swaps.

The pair called the solution an “industry-first smart grid solution”. It consolidates meter and SIM control into a single GSMA SGP.32-compliant platform, making eSIM changes a functional part of meter management. As well as making scheduled / automated IoT airtime changes “comparable to routine meter configuration adjustments”, the integration of SIM functions into the HES software eliminates a potential point of failure (from separate HES and SIM systems), reduces the number of disparate protocols and message formats, and also reduces the potential cyber attack surface.

A statement explained: “The HES facilitates tasks such as [remote] meter reading and… firmware updates. HES vendors have yet to offer comprehensive SIM profile and subscription management solutions. [These] traditionally required the utility to use a separate platform provided by a SIM vendor or an MVNO. By integrating Telit Cinterion’s eSIM system, Netinium’s… platform is now the world’s first HES to provide SIM profile and subscription management capabilities.”

Ferry Cserep, chief executive at Netinium, said: “Innovators seek out other innovators, which makes Telit Cinterion an ideal partner. Telit Cinterion’s NExT eSIM provisioning service offers the ultimate in flexibility throughout the smart meter lifecycle. Integrating it into our HES provides our customers with industry-leading simplicity and security.”

Jose Sanchez, senior director of product management for IoT connectivity and services at Telit Cinterion, said: “eSIM technology and the GSMA SGP.32 spec fundamentally change how smart meters are provisioned, managed and secured. Our partnership with Netinium takes those foundational elements to the next level by layering on a comprehensive suite of capabilities that directly address the top challenges to smart grid deployment and operation.”