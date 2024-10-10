Schiphol previously secured its own dedicated spectrum for its private 5G network from the Dutch regulator

Swedish vendor Ericsson has joined forces with Schiphol Airport, in the Netherlands, with the aim of exploring the potential of a private 5G network. In a release, Ericsson said the partnership is part of Schiphol’s broader plan to undergo a digital transformation, aiming to become a future-ready airport equipped with a state-of-the-art digital infrastructure to support next-generation services.

Schiphol had previously secured its own dedicated spectrum for its private 5G network from the Dutch regulator. This exclusive access allows the airport to have full control over its communication systems, ensuring optimized network performance, heightened reliability and strengthened security, the Nordic vendor said, adding that the private 5G network will significantly reduce Schiphol’s reliance on public or shared networks, enabling the deployment of tailored, advanced solutions.

Schiphol also noted it has launched Ericsson’s Private 5G solution to meet the increasing demand for high-speed and low-latency connectivity, with the main aim of ensuring smooth and future-proof operations. As part of the agreement, the two companies will explore a range of innovative 5G applications, including IoT-based monitoring, real-time safety systems and predictive maintenance.

The Nordic vendor highlighted that Ericsson Private 5G is the company’s latest private network solution, designed to deliver secure and reliable 4G and 5G connectivity through its single-server dual-mode core. The vendor also noted that the solution is tailored for business-critical communications and is pre-integrated for rapid deployment, ensuring seamless and intelligent operations in any setting.

Ericsson Private 5G can be customized to support a wide range of industries, use cases and levels of complexity, the company added.

Manish Tiwari, head of private cellular networks, Enterprise Wireless Solutions at Ericsson, said: “We are excited to collaborate with Schiphol on this trailblazing initiative, which addresses the aging infrastructure of airports worldwide. By utilizing Ericsson Private 5G, Schiphol is laying the groundwork for innovative solutions that will enable the airport to fully realize the benefits of 5G for its operations.”