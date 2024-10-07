KT, KT SAT claim world’s first with NTN technology

The test was conducted at KT SAT’s Geumsan Satellite Center in collaboration with Rohde & Schwarz Korea and Viavi Solutions Korea

South Korea’s KT and its satellite subsidiary KT SAT announced the successful integration of KOREASAT 6 with a terrestrial 5G network, utilizing the 5G non-terrestrial network (NTN) standard, according to Korean press reports. The reports further noted that this achievement marks a global first in applying the 5G NTN standard to a geostationary satellite, paving the way for expanded 5G connectivity in remote and underserved regions.

The test, conducted at KT SAT’s Geumsan Satellite Center, was performed in collaboration with partners Rohde & Schwarz Korea and Viavi Solutions Korea.

“NTN is one of the core technologies of 5G and future 6G, and it enables the extension of communication networks beyond terrestrial limits,” said Taehoon Kim, CEO of Rohde & Schwarz Korea.

Lee Jong-sik, SVP of KT’s Network Research Center added: “In the 6G era, communication coverage will expand beyond the ground to the 3D aerial domain, enabling truly ubiquitous communication,” he said.

The Korean telco noted that 5G NTN technology extends the reach of 5G by leveraging satellites to provide broader coverage, particularly in areas where traditional networks face limitations—such as overseas, in the air and across rugged mountainous terrains.

KT also said it overcame the technical challenges posed by the satellite’s 35,800-kilometer orbit, effectively reducing the signal delay and demonstrating the viability of 5G NTN for satellite-based communications.

KT said it aims to develop NTN technology compatible with aerospace communication platforms that adhere to the 3GPP 5G NTN standard. These platforms include medium-earth orbit (MEO) satellites, low-earth orbit (LEO) satellites and high-altitude platform systems (HAPS).

KT and compatriot company LG Electronics recently announced that they are jointly developing 6G transmission and full-duplex communication technologies, and will collaborate on the global standardization for next-generation cellular systems.

Full-duplex will be introduced as part of the 5G-Advanced standard Release 18 and is expected to increase spectrum efficiency by enabling uplink and downlink data to be simultaneously transmitted and received over a single frequency band. According to KT and LG, this capability can increase frequency efficiency by up to two times.

The two Korean companies also said they will develop wideband full-duplex gear operating in frequencies being considered for 6G. The pair will also design and produce the 6G transmission and reception devices, as well as complete performance verification tests.

“Through this 6G research and development collaboration with LG Electronics, KT expects to lead the development of 6G mobile communication technology and strengthen its global standardization leadership,” said Jong-sik, executive director of the KT Network Research Institute. “We will do our best to secure innovative network technology and capabilities for providing differentiated services.”

KT in June announced a 6G research tie-up with Nokia in which the two companies will develop advanced Open RAN technology for 6G mobile communications and ultra-wideband wireless access technology. KT said that this collaboration will secure global leadership in setting standards and commercializing 6G mobile communications.