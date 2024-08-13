KT and LG Electronics partner on 6G transmission, full-duplex research

KT and LG will also collaborate on the global standardization for 6G systems

South Korean operator KT and LG Electronics are jointly developing 6G transmission and full-duplex communication technologies, and will collaborate on the global standardization for next-generation cellular systems.

Full-duplex will be introduced as part of the 5G-Advanced standard Release 18 and is expected to increase spectrum efficiency by enabling uplink and downlink data to be simultaneously transmitted and received over a single frequency band. According to KT and LG, this capability can increase frequency efficiency by up to two times.

The pair said they will develop wideband full-duplex gear operating in frequencies being considered for 6G. They will also design and produce the 6G transmission and reception devices, as well as complete performance verification tests.

“Through this 6G research and development collaboration with LG Electronics, KT expects to lead the development of 6G mobile communication technology and strengthen its global standardisation leadership,” commented Jong-sik, executive director of the KT Network Research Institute. “We will do our best to secure innovative network technology and capabilities for providing differentiated services.”

KT in June announced a 6G research tie-up with Nokia in which the two companies agreed to collaborate on developing advanced Open RAN technology for 6G mobile communications and ultra-wideband wireless access technology.

LG Electronics, said the Lee Je Young-ho, executive director of the company’s C&M Standard Research Institute, has been researching 6G since 2019, endeavoring to discover “core technologies” for the upcoming standard. “Through our collaboration with KT, we expect to contribute greatly to not only leading 6G standardisation but also discovering core services,” he added.