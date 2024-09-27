Britvic taps Wireless Logic to connect its taps – to streamline logistics, reduce plastic

British soft drinks company Britvic has appointed cellular IoT provider Wireless Logic to provide telemetry data about consumption of drinks from its new digital ‘flavour taps’ in order to streamline logistics, reduce plastic wastage, and improve sustainability. The initiative to connect its new line of drinks taps in bars and restaurants is part of its so-called Beyond the Bottle strategy, which seeks to reduce packaging, and streamline its supply-chain operations.

Britvic owns brands such as Robinsons, Tango and J2O; it has a hand, as well, in the regional production and distribution of soft drinks for PepsiCo. It sells drinks in Brazil, Ireland, and France, as well as in its home market. The company introduced its Aqua Libra Flavour Tap, a dispenser with six flavour cartridges, during the Covid-19 pandemic. The tap system saves the equivalent of (“up to”) 10,000 single-use plastic bottles or cans before replacement.

It also uses recycled plastic for tap bases and certain internal components. It is designed for work, hospitality, and retail environments. Post-Covid, the firm has sought to scale and expand rollout of the dispenser solution, and picked Wireless Logic to connect the pumps following a “robust market review” of IoT connectivity providers. The UK firm is providing IoT connectivity and management via its Conexa MVNO setup and SIMPro platform.

A statement said: “Conexa was selected because it is secure by design, with advanced on-SIM applications and network services to enhance data security.” The taps feature a direct IoT connection to the cloud, and specifically to Britvic’s AWS cloud environment. The telemetry in the sensors in the taps delivers “user insights within their own environments”, so Britvic can develop “more agile and accurate flavour distribution strategies”, said a statement.

Scott MacKenzie, director of its Beyond the Bottle project, said: “In an environment where sustainability regulations are tightening and consumer preferences are shifting, we saw a significant opportunity to adapt and innovate… As we look to expand, scalability and reliable connectivity are crucial. While we initially tested the waters with a software as-a-service model during the trial phase… we needed a trusted connectivity partner to support our growth.”

He continued: “We [now] have secure, reliable, and real-time access to data… This has revealed unexpected trends, challenging our assumptions and informing our strategic decisions. By using these insights to streamline our forecasting and logistics, we’ve enhanced our overall agility and responsiveness, enabling us to adapt production and flavour distribution strategies based on seasonal variations and shifting consumer behaviours.”

Oliver Tucker, founder and chief executive at Wireless Logic, said: “What started as a trial project during the pandemic has blossomed into a viable product with global potential. This goes beyond offices and retail spaces – there are exciting opportunities [it] across travel, sports and leisure… We’re proud to be part of Britvic’s journey as it reshapes the beverage industry with more eco-friendly consumer choices.”