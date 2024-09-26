Vodafone and Kigen launch iSIM service to accelerate IoT deployments

UK-headquartered mobile operator Vodafone – or ‘Vodafone IoT’, or ‘Vodafone Business’, perhaps, or ‘Vodafone Business IoT’, as it is written in the press notice – is now connecting commercial integrated SIM (iSIM) chipsets and modules for IoT applications, following airtime integration into mobile security specialist Kigen’s so-called ‘security package’ in iSIM software.

The integration into Kigen’s iSIM ‘secure package’ on customers’ IoT chipsets or modules, governing pre-loaded iSIM connectivity and security settings, is described as “direct”. The iSIM is optimised to connect to Vodafone’s low-power wide-area (LPWA) networks, as well as LPWA networks from its roaming partners. Traditionally, these include its NB-IoT and LTE-M networks.

The commercial arrangement with Kigen, which stems from long-standing and pioneering work by both firms to bring iSIM technology to market, is managed on the Vodafone-side by ‘Vodafone Business IoT’. As per the confusion at the top of the piece, it is unclear (to RCR Wireless) whether this describes the newly spun-off Vodafone IoT venture, or its Vodafone Business enterprise unit.

Or indeed, some combination of both; it seems likely it refers to the IoT business, majority-owned by Vodafone but hived off from it in April in an ill-defined partnership with Microsoft. The press note talks of the UK firm’s managed IoT connectivity, which appears like direct reference to the IoT business, as well as its parent group’s footprint in 180-odd countries.

No matter; the point of the news is Vodafone is now connecting iSIM-based IoT hardware in developer and sales channels. The result will be a reduced launch schedule and operational burden for global IoT projects, the duo said. They cited IoT applications in the healthcare, logistics, and utilities markets, among others.

They explained: “Consolidation of chip components [with iSIM] reduces costs associated with sourcing components [and] export or import, [as well as] time to negotiate agreements with suppliers… Streamlining iSIM integration during manufacturing automates connectivity upon deployment, reducing costs associated with manual installation and energy consumption.”

Erik Brenneis, chief executive at Vodafone IoT (see the confusion?), said: “Vodafone Business IoT has built a best-in-class iSIM connectivity service which is especially beneficial for applications that use LPWA IoT networks. [It] can help businesses in almost every industry simplify production, reduce costs, save on energy, [and] give access to secure and reliable connectivity across the globe.”

Vincent Korstanje, chief executive at Kigen, said: “Enterprises with a global focus are leading the charge for rapid iSIM integration, emphasising speed to market as a vital factor in their product strategy… Kigen’s innovative iSIM ‘secure package’ empowers manufacturers to distribute devices at scale, eliminating the traditional wait for SIMs – setting a new benchmark in secure IoT.”