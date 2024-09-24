Panel discussion: 5G health & safety

Since the initial rollout in 2020, Canada’s 5G network has expanded significantly. Now, all major cities and many rural areas have access to 5G services. Devices that can use the network have become widely available, and the adoption rate has surged. The Canadian government has emphasized that 5G has brought revolutionary improvements to the country’s communication systems, particularly in terms of connectivity, latency, and bandwidth. The government continues to prioritize safety, ensuring that all 5G providers adhere to the country’s stringent SAR standards that limit RF exposure.

As technology evolves, potential benefits are often accompanied by apprehension, and 5G is no exception. Even today, concerns around 5G still focus on the biological and environmental effects of electromagnetic radiation.

To gain a clearer picture of the health and safety implications of 5G networks, we consulted a panel of experts. Our respondents, who included top researchers, analysts, and advisors in the field, provided in-depth and insightful information on the potential impacts, if any, of 5G on human health and the environment.

