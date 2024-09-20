MTN, ZTE claims Africa’s first 5G maritime coverage

ZTE said the MTN 5G deployment will enhance tourism, fisheries and the broader maritime economy and support ecological preservation efforts

Mobile operator MTN South Africa, in collaboration with Chinese vendor ZTE Corporation, has launched what it claims to be Africa’s first 5G ultra-range maritime coverage off the coast of Mossel Bay, in Western Cape.

In a release, ZTE noted that this deployment represents a significant breakthrough in ocean-based connectivity, which promises to enhance tourism, fisheries and the broader maritime economy while supporting ecological preservation efforts.

This advanced network delivers over 210Mbps throughput at a distance of 22 km from shore, marking a new standard in maritime communication, said ZTE, adding that the high-speed internet access extends to previously underserved areas, improving operational efficiency for industries such as shipping, fishing and marine research. Additionally, it will enable real-time applications like video streaming for sea rescue operations and environmental monitoring, which supports the sustainable use of marine resources, the Chinese vendor added.

“By launching Africa’s first 5G maritime network in South Africa, MTN is setting a new benchmark in connectivity,” said Charles Molapisi, CEO of MTN South Africa. “This innovation opens up new horizons for economic growth and technological advancement across the continent.”

Rami Farah, CTO of MTN South Africa, added: “By integrating 5G Ultra Maritime Coverage, we are not only expanding our network’s reach but also opening new avenues for economic growth and enhancing the travel experience for tourists. This initiative is a testament to our commitment to driving innovation and supporting local communities.”

ZTE also highlighted that the 5G maritime network is expected to introduce new applications, including remote vessel tracking, advanced navigation systems and enhanced communication tools.

MTN launched its 5G network in South Africa in 2020 and since then, has increased coverage to 44% of the population, up from 25% in the previous year. The carrier has also deployed 900 new 5G sites in 2024, and this new maritime coverage represents a significant step in MTN’s strategy to broaden 5G availability across the country.

In November 2023, Telkomsel, in partnership with ZTE, launched MarineMobile, a long range mobile communications solution aimed at helping fishermen overcome the operational challenges they frequently encounter. This solution provides access to weather forecasts, optimal fishing location determination, GPS tracking and real-time access to direct fish buyers in the market.

The introduction of the MarineMobile solution represents a continuation of the previous collaborative commitment between both companies signed in 2023. The collaboration focused on testing the enhancement of 5G network capabilities based on the 2.3 GHz frequency band, aimed at expanding broadband services coverage for maritime regions.