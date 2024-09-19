Improve global IoT results with Intelsat FlexEnterprise IoT

The Internet of Things (IoT) is changing how businesses operate by allowing the collection and analysis of data across many sites and devices in real time. However, for Industrial IoT to work well and the best results to be realized from IoT deployments, organizations need reliable network connectivity everywhere operations and machinery exist, which can be especially challenging in remote areas where cellular and internet services are not reliable or even available.

Satellite connectivity can address these challenges. And while satellite-based IoT is not a new idea, newer solutions like Intelsat FlexEnterprise IoT can provide IoT solution providers with several notable benefits over legacy satellite IoT offerings:

Global connectivity

Satellite-based IoT backhaul means that even the most remote locations can stay connected. This is especially important for industries like agriculture, mining, and oil & gas, where operations often take place far from reliable network options.

Support for real-time data gathering

More-than-occasional connectivity enables applications that need quick responses, like smart grid management, environmental monitoring, and remote system control. By enabling real-time communication for every site, device, and sensor, Intelsat helps organizations react to conditions in real time and make better decisions based on accurate and timely information.



Efficiency and higher throughput

With higher throughputs, businesses can aggregate data from numerous sensors over a single satellite connection. This allows organizations to use standard low-power, wide-area-networking technologies like Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) and Low-range Wide Area Network (LoRaWAN) to connect dozens or even hundreds of devices in an area and backhaul the entire area’s worth of traffic via a single satellite connection.



Flexibility and customization

Leveraging standard IP networking instead of proprietary or app-specific protocols provides the flexibility to support a wide range of applications, from simple monitoring systems to remote control to more complex data analysis. With the addition of edge computing, businesses can leverage customized Intelsat solutions to fit their specific needs, whether they require basic data collection or advanced analytics.



FlexEnterprise IoT is a powerful tool that complements existing cellular and internet networks to deliver worldwide connectivity for IoT applications, making it easier for companies to connect devices and systems from any location. With Intelsat’s flexible satellite-based solutions enhancing IoT capabilities around the globe, organizations have a new solution to improve their operations and business digitization initiatives.

As customers look to industrial IoT to improve efficiency, reduce waste, and gain valuable insights into their operations, Intelsat’s FlexEnterprise offers a new approach to reliable IoT connectivity, helping make the most of digital initiatives.

To learn more about how Intelsat can improve the effectiveness of IoT deployments and contribute to a more connected and efficient enterprise, visit intelsat.com/flexenterprise-iot.