Lab automation: The only way to modern testing

Lab testing has evolved significantly in recent years. Manual processes are out. Automated systems are in. Solutions like VIAVI’s Automation Management and Orchestration System (VAMOS) demonstrate how intelligent automation can streamline testing while improving accuracy and efficiency.



AI and machine learning now power zero-touch automation in labs, handling complex test sequences automatically. Engineering teams can focus on innovation and problem-solving instead of managing routine test procedures. The impact is especially noticeable in reducing test cycle times and making better use of specialized expertise.



Modern automation platforms excel at creating flexible test environments through configurable sandboxes. These systems can efficiently balance resources across multiple lab locations, letting organizations maximize their testing infrastructure investments. Teams can now execute tests from any location, optimizing hardware utilization and reducing redundant equipment costs.



The industry is increasingly adopting commercial off-the-shelf servers over specialized testing hardware. This shift toward software-based testing and shared computing resources makes labs more adaptable and cost-effective. Teams can dynamically deploy tools as needed, making better use of their testing infrastructure.



Quality testing depends heavily on selecting the right solutions and catching issues early. Modern automation helps identify potential problems before they reach the field, significantly reducing development costs and improving product quality.

VAMOS shows what good lab automation can achieve. Its tool-agnostic approach and emphasis on software-based testing provides the flexibility labs need while using resources wisely. VAMOS can automate hundreds of VIAVI test cases with portability, making it easy to move to a new environment without any overhead.

By automating routine tasks and streamlining test processes, labs can accelerate development cycles while maintaining high quality standards.

This shift to automation helps organizations reduce manual overhead, improve resource utilization, and speed up their development process – ultimately delivering better products to market faster.



Discover more about VAMOS: https://www.viavisolutions.com/en-us/products/viavi-automation-management-and-orchestration-system-vamos