Test and Measurement: Keysight debuts quantum circuit simulation environment

Keysight Technologies said that it has achieved an industry first, in the form of a quantum circuit simulation environment that features frequency-domain magnetic flux quantization.

The test company worked with Google Quantum AI on its new Quantum Circuit Simulation (Quantum Ckt Sim) Solution.

“In the realm of superconducting quantum circuits, accurately modeling flux quantization is paramount,” Keysight explained in a release. “This fundamental property ensures that the magnetic flux through a superconducting loop is quantized in discrete units, a critical aspect for the operation of quantum circuits. … By precisely modeling flux quantization, the new solution enables researchers to design more reliable and efficient superconducting circuits.”

Keysight added that the solution “sets a new standard for accuracy and efficiency of modeling superconducting circuits.” An accompanying technical paper, available via this page, concludes that by using the models introduced in Keysight’s Advanced Design System (ADS) “it is now possible to enforce flux quantization conditions in ADS simulations of superconducting devices—this is a critical feature whose absence thus far has limited the usability of modern EDA tools in microwave superconducting circuit design.”

“It’s thrilling to witness the accurate modeling of frequency domain flux quantization of superconducting circuits using an EDA tool for the first time,” said Mohamed Hassan, quantum solutions llanning lead, Keysight Electronic Design Automation (EDA). “This significant milestone leverages EDA capabilities to streamline the design of superconducting microwave circuits for quantum applications and beyond. We anticipate this advancement will empower quantum engineers to enhance the performance of parametric quantum circuits, particularly in terms of power handling and bandwidth, which are crucial for the readout of qubits in quantum computers.”

In other test news:

–Keysight Technologies also this week said that its device security research lab, Riscure Security Solutions, worked with vehicle-to-everything chip company Autotalks to test the security of its V2X chipset under the Common Criteria certification program—which Keysight said marks the first V2X chipset with an embedded hardware security module to be certified via that program.

–Rohde & Schwartz said this week that its eCall test solution for the European Union officially passed re-certification by independent test house Cetecom Advanced. New EU regulations went into effect in May of this year regarding eCall capabilities for 2G and 3G circuit-switched voice, R&S noted, and the test company updated its CMW-KA094 eCall end-to-end conformance test solution accordingly. The re-certification confirms that the test software properly simulates a public safety answering point or PSAP, and that it meets the requirements for handling eCalls, receiving emergency data and interacting with in-vehicle eCall systems, Rohde & Schwarz said.

–Anritsu will be part of an interoperability demonstration for optical transmission from OIF, at the upcoming European Conference on Optical Communication to be held in Frankfurt, Germany next week.

-At that same show, Viavi Solutions will be highlighting its new 1.6 TB Ethernet testing solution aimed at artificial intelligence infrastructure, as well as introducing a new optical connector inspection solution for next-generation transceivers.

Viavi also this week unveiled its Viavi Automation Management and Orchestration System (VAMOS), which incorporates artificial intelligence and machine learning to support automation of test campaigns, so that they can be optimized with faster responses. VAMOS can provide a standalone solution to schedule and run tests based on the Viavi Nitro Wireless portfolio, the company noted, or it can be integrated with a third-party automation framework so that it can interact with other products and existing test environments.

“As Viavi works with leading labs around the globe to integrate wireless, cloud and AI, the need for automation and orchestration has never been clearer,” said Ian Langley, AVP of Viavi’s Wireless Business Unit. “In initial implementations at major labs, VAMOS has already demonstrated significant reductions in cost per test-hour and increases in hardware utilization.”

-ICYMI: Speaking of AI, there have bene lots of insights lately on artificial intelligence and its applications to T&M, monitoring and assurance! Check out our stories this week on how AT&T is approaching AI in the network, as well as how Vecta Labs is successfully using AI for interference hunting in the field. For a broader market overview, read this piece on what some recent surveys tell us about the expected impact of AI on the telecom network, and we also have a primer on what it means for the six levels of AI autonomy to be viewed through the lens of network testing.