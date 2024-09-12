Qualcomm, Aramco Digital unveil 5G chips for 450 MHz spectrum

Qualcomm noted that the 450 MHz frequency band is particularly effective for both outdoor and indoor coverage

Qualcomm Technologies and Saudi Arabia’s Aramco Digital announced what it claims to be the world’s first processors with native support for 5G in 450 MHz spectrum.

The chipmaker noted that its advanced IoT processors, Qualcomm QCS8550 and QCS6490, provide ubiquitous and resilient coverage that will be necessary to connect millions of intelligent edge devices. Qualcomm Technologies added that it provides comprehensive 5G modem-to-RF solutions consisting of the modem, RF transceiver, TX power amplifier, RX low-noise amplifiers, filters, duplexers and switches, helping optimize the performance and accelerate the development of 450 MHz enabled IoT devices including industrial handhelds and ruggedized smartphones.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Qualcomm Technologies to bring the world’s first processors with native support for 5G in 450MHz to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” said Tareq Amin, chief executive officer at Aramco Digital.

“We congratulate Aramco Digital on being qualified to obtain the 450MHz license to deploy their nationwide industrial and enterprise IoT network across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” said Nakul Duggal, group general manager, automotive, industrial and embedded IoT, and cloud computing at Qualcomm Technologies. “This frequency band is particularly effective for both outdoor and indoor coverage, making it a key element of our strategy to drive digital transformation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

Qualcomm and Aramco also announced an initiative dubbed “Design in Saudi Arabia,” a new accelerator program to support AI and IoT startups to drive industrial innovation and digital transformation.

Qualcomm, through its subsidiary Qualcomm Technologies, Aramco and Saudi Arabia’s Research, Development and Innovation Authority (RDIA) are planning to launch this initiative that aims to support startups that are adopting AI, IoT and wireless technologies for industrial use cases.

Qualcommn noted that this initiative aims to support early-stage startups in the high-tech sector by guiding them from product design and development to commercialization. It aims to provide a comprehensive suite of support that includes technical assistance, business coaching and intellectual property (IP) training. Should this initiative materialize, startups would gain access to resources such as Qualcomm Technologies and Aramco’s industrial experience and RDIA’s strategic guidance.

These resources may include Qualcomm technology platforms such as mobile platforms, 4G, 5G, IoT, AI and machine learning and Aramco’s Saudi Accelerated Innovation Lab. Participating startups may also receive incubation support, access to lab facilities, and financial grants.

“At Aramco, we aim to establish a robust digital superhighway that connects pioneering startups with Aramco’s resources and market opportunities,” said Nabil Al Nuaim, SVP of Digital and Information Technology at Aramco. “This initiative is designed to accelerate digital transformation, helping to foster a globally impactful ecosystem that meets the current market needs and anticipates future challenges.”

At the Global AI Summit (GAIN), Qualcomm Technologies and Aramco also announced the initial deployment of Aramco’s first generative AI industrial IoT solutions in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

These generative AI solutions provide real-time insights, predictive analytics and optimized performance to reduce downtime and maintenance costs, Qualcomm said.

The initial offering includes factory monitoring, rapid response and equipment maintenance solutions.