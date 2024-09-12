DNB, Ericsson enhance autonomous bus experience with 5G

DNB, Ericsson and eMooVit had initially signed a MoU in May 2024

Malaysian state-run 5G network Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB), Ericsson and eMooVit Technology have inked a partnership with the aim of enhancing Malaysia’s autonomous bus experience using 5G technology, the former said in a release.

The collaboration, initially formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in May 2024, focuses on trialing various 5G-enabled use cases on an electric autonomous bus. These include in-vehicle 5G public Wi-Fi, real-time remote monitoring, journey log collection and in-vehicle CCTV, all of which aim to improve passenger safety, reliability and operational cost efficiency. Future trials will explore integrating the autonomous bus with smart city infrastructure and enabling 5G remote driving for emergency situations, DNB said.

At a recent event, government officials, including Minister of Digital YB Tuan Gobind Singh Deo and Miniter of Transport YB Anthony Loke, experienced a 5G-enabled bus ride at eMooVit’s headquarters in Cyberjaya. Gobind emphasized how integrating 5G into autonomous public transport enhances user experience and supports Malaysia’s digital transformation efforts. Meanwhile, Loke highlighted the potential of autonomous transport to improve traffic flow, optimize routes and reduce human error, especially when combined with electric vehicles to enhance environmental sustainability.

DNB’s chief strategy officer Datuk Ahmad Zaki Zahid said: “Malaysia’s world-class 5G network provides the digital infrastructure required for autonomous vehicles to operate more safely, efficiently and effectively. It enables real-time, reliable connectivity for data processing, mapping and integration with other systems.

“5G also facilitates improved communication between vehicles and with infrastructure such as traffic signals, road signs and centralized traffic management systems. Through 5G-enabled CCTV and real-time systems monitoring by the command center, bus passengers can enjoy peace of mind, knowing that their safety is enhanced,” Zahid added.

The head of Ericsson Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, David Hägerbro, said: “Malaysia’s 5G network creates the necessary backbone for the secure deployment of autonomous vehicles with its world-class performance, availability, affordability and advanced capabilities. These are critical components to deliver the seamless connectivity required for data processing, telematics and integration with other technologies that are essential for the safe and efficient operation of future transport systems.

Earlier in 2024, DNB and Ericsson announced plans to collaborate on 5G-Advanced technology, aiming to enhance digital services for consumers and enterprises by introducing advanced RAN functionalities and AI-driven operations.

Ericsson and DNB will also focus on use cases enabled by network slicing and low-latency features, particularly in areas like live video broadcasting, industrial automation and public events. The collaboration is expected to drive enterprise adoption of 5G across Malaysia.

DNB, established by the Malaysian government in 2021 to develop the country’s 5G infrastructure, was tasked with building the national 5G network, which was deployed by Ericsson. In May 2023, the Malaysian government announced it will enable the deployment of a second 5G network in 2024, adding that a new entity will be created to manage Malaysia’s second 5G network.