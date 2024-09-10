YOU ARE AT:SpectrumThailand to award bands for 5G-A, 6G in Q1 2025
5G
Thailand to award bands for 5G-A, 6G in Q1 2025

The communications regulator will auction spectrum in the 2.1 GHz and 2.3 GHz bands to support the development of 5G-A and 6G in Thailand

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) in Thailand has announced plans to auction spectrum in the 2.1 GHz and 2.3 GHz bands early next year, with the aim of enabling Thai mobile operators to upgrade to 5G-Advanced (5G-A) and pave the way for future 6G systems.

The NBTC made this announcement as part of its broader spectrum management strategy for 2025-2030, designed to support the evolution towards next-generation networks.

According to local newspaper The Nation, NBTC Commissioner Somphop Purivigraipong confirmed that the auction of these spectrum bands is scheduled for the first quarter of 2025.

While the NBTC’s roadmap addresses several spectrum bands within the 3.3-4 GHz and 6.425-7.125 GHz ranges, Somphop indicated that the focus will initially be on the 2.1 GHz and 2.3 GHz bands due to high demand from domestic telecom operators.

Currently, these two bands are held by state-owned National Telecom (NT), but their licenses for these bands will expire in September 2025. NT had requested an extension for these licenses, but private operators True Corporation and Advanced Info Service (AIS) have been pushing for the spectrum to be auctioned to support the development of 5G-A and 6G in Thailand.

Somphop also stated that the new licenses for the 2.1 GHz 2.3 GHz bands will last between 10 and 15 years, adding that the starting prices for the frequencies will be set at reasonable levels.

The report also stated that the regulator is planning to recall spectrum in the 3.5 GHz band, currently used by digital TV broadcasters, as part of its roadmap. An auction for this spectrum is scheduled for 2027, with successful bidders expected to start using these frequencies in 2029, once digital TV licenses expire.

Despite opposition from the Association of Digital Television Broadcasting, Somphop highlighted that the 3.5 GHz band is better suited for mobile networks, in line with recommendations from the International Telecommunication Union (ITU). However, the NBTC will assess whether telecom operators are adequately investing in network preparations for the use of this spectrum closer to the auction date, the report added.

In September 2023, Ericsson Thailand head Igor Maurell had urged the Thai authorities to auction the 3.5 GHz frequencies ideally by 2025, with the main goal of boosting the country’s competitiveness in the 5G domain.

The NBTC had allocated the 700 MHz, 2.5 GHz, and 26 GHz bands for 5G in early 2020.

