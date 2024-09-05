Maxis partners with HPE to offer ‘AI-powered’ networking

Maxis will leverage HPE Aruba Networking Central with AI for IT operations (AIOps) in its enterprise networking offerings

Malaysian telco Maxis confirmed it has become a managed service provider (MSP) for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) in Malaysia, with the aim of boosting the offering of “AI-powered” networking in the Asian nation.

In a release, Maxis noted that it will now be able to leverage HPE Aruba Networking Central with artificial intelligence for IT operations (AIOps) in Maxis Business’ networking offerings for enterprise customers. The telco said that the new offering will enable the provision of secure and intelligent ICT services such as private 4G LTE and 5G networks, software-defined wide area networks (SD-WAN) and business Wi-Fi.

HPE Aruba Networking Central with AIOps delivers AI-backed analytics, end-to-end automation and orchestration and advanced security, the Asian operator said, adding that this solution can help businesses proactively identify issues, reduce manual troubleshooting and continuously optimize network performance.

“With the increasing adoption of cloud-based networking, enterprises are shifting towards virtualized, software-defined networking solutions delivered as a service. Our partnership with Maxis will conquer today’s reshaped digital transformation complexities faced by Malaysian enterprises with a security-first, AI-powered offering to deliver secure, distinctive experiences from edge to campus to data center to the cloud with a Zero Trust, AI-driven foundation,” said Magic Hsu, general manager of HPE Aruba Networking for Southeast Asia, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau.

Maxis recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with China Mobile International (CMI) to boost 5G and digital innovation in Malaysia. The operator said that the MoU establishes a strategic partnership around the acceleration of 5G initiatives, fostering innovation and driving growth in the telecommunications sector.

The agreement outlines several key initiatives, including the development of private 5G networks, 5G consultation and applications, smart park solutions, advancements in artificial intelligence, as well as joint research and development projects. Both companies will also focus on sharing technical expertise and exploring new market opportunities.

Maxis also highlighted that the agreement will result in the creation of innovative digital solutions and enhanced service offerings, accelerating the deployment of 5G technologies in Malaysia and other markets.

Maxis had also recently announced a collaboration with Chinese vendor Huawei Technologies on a joint innovation center focused on the development of 5G-Advanced (5G-A) technology to explore and develop innovative solutions to improve customer experience, operating efficiencies and industry use cases. Under the terms of the strategic collaboration, Maxis and Huawei Malaysia will explore gigabit capacity to support mobile network expansions and 5G/5G-A technologies such as mobile edge computing, network slicing, end-to-end network orchestration, RedCap and Passive-IoT. Additionally, Maxis and Huawei Malaysia will also explore the implementation of digitalization, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to optimize network operating efficiencies.

Maxis is currently offering 5G service in Malaysia via state-run 5G network Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB).