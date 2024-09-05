TBT: Nokia pushes 4.5G; Apple intros AirPods; ZTE plans Europe expansion … this week in 2016

Editor’s Note: RCR Wireless News goes all in for “Throwback Thursdays,” tapping into our archives to resuscitate the top headlines from the past. Fire up the time machine, put on those sepia-tinted shades, set the date for #TBT and enjoy the memories!

Ahead of 5G, Nokia pushes 4.5G and 4.9G

Nokia on Thursday continued to push toward “5G” with new and future platforms designed to help operators maximize LTE investments as the research, development and standardization of 5G progresses. “4G will continue as the dominant technology event after the initial 5G specs,” said Phil Twist, VP of portfolio marketing for mobile networks at Nokia, told Industrial IoT 5G Insights. “What’ we’re actually launching here is not 5G per se, but it’s on the path to 5G. What we’re launching is 4.5G Pro, which is an advanced mobile technology platform with capacity and speed enhancements that kind of bridges the gap between where 4G started and where 5G starts.” Nokia said 4.5G Pro introduces five-channel carrier aggregation for paired and unpaired frequencies as well as unlicensed spectrum; compatible devices are expected in 2017. The new upgrades take advantage of Nokia’s AirScale platform and build on Nokia 4.5G technology, already in place with more than 90 customers. … Read more

5G standards, spectrum and software top of mind for operators

Few events at this week’s CTIA Super Mobility show allowed for greater insight into current mobile network operations than a panel hosted by CTIA’s SVP and CTO Tom Sawanobori, and featuring network-focused carrier execs from the country’s five largest facilities-based operators. The conversation touched on numerous topics currently impacting the ability for operators stay on top of growing consumer demand for data services, including the exceedingly broad reach the industry is looking to go in terms of spectrum resources to support “5G” technology plans. While there has been considerable attention placed on the use of so-called millimeter wave spectrum bands to provide the capacity needed for next-generation networks, carriers are still trying to work through just how exactly they will implement networks using bands that have historically been considered outside the range of use for commercial wireless services. Thomas Keathley, SVP of wireless network architecture and design at AT&T, noting potential performance degradation issues connected with using the millimeter wave spectrum bands expected to be central to 5G networks. “If you put a hand in front of a transmitter you will see degradation of performance,” the AT&T exec explained. “It’s going to be a very different implementation than traditional cellular networks.” … Read more

FCC Chairman Wheeler looks ahead to 5G spectrum support

Federal Communications Commission Chairman Tom Wheeler took to the CTIA show stage for an opening keynote address that looked back a bit on his tenure as head of the trade organization while also looking ahead to the work the government agency is doing in terms of spectrum to support the rollout of next-generation “5G” technology. Wheeler first touched on his tenure at CTIA, where he headed up his first trade show in 1992, and the trade organization had just celebrated the wireless industry reaching the 10 million customer mark. The history lesson was used to remark on how far the mobile telecom space has come in the ensuing years to its current position on the cusp of networks set to connect just about any device. “When I stood on this stage years ago, I was constantly saying, ‘You ain’t seen nothing yet,’ ” Wheeler said. “Well, pardon me for being repetitive, because here comes 5G.” In laying out what the FCC needs to do in order to foster the continued development and deployment of 5G, Wheeler said competition is key as rival carriers have pushed each other to better their networks to the tune of $33 billion in investments last year, and nearly $100 billion over the past three years. … Read more

Apple announces the iPhone 7 and AirPods

Apple announced the highly anticipated iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, adding new video and audio features without increasing its price points. The iPhone 7 will start at $649 for the 32 GB model, and the iPhone 7 Plus will start at $769. The company estimates that the iPhone 7 will cost roughly $27 per month for customers on carrier installment plans. Preorders start this Friday and the phone ships next Friday, Sept. 16. The new iPhones are powered by Apple’s newest processor, the A10 Fusion chip. The A10 is a 64-bit 40 core processor with 3.3 billion transistors. Two cores are devoted to high-performance tasks like video and two are dedicated to energy efficiency. An Apple-designed performance controller makes sure the chip is optimizing for performance or battery life, depending on what the user is doing. … The iPhone 7 has a stereo speaker system, but users who want to keep their music to themselves will need new equipment. The phone does not have a traditional headphone jack, but it does come with an adapter so that analog headphones can be plugged into its lightning port. It also comes with new headphones that plug directly into the lightning port. Starting in October, Apple will sell $159 wireless headphones that it call AirPods. Powered by Apple’s first wireless chip, called the W1, the AirPods will connect automatically to Apple devices. Phil Schiller, Apple’s SVP of worldwide marketing, said that users will simply place the AirPods beside their iPhone and the phone’s user interface will prompt them to tap to connect. … Read more

Verizon activates two-channel carrier aggregation; T-Mobile US responds

Last week Verizon Wireless made a big deal about its activation of two- and three-channel carrier aggregation in more than 450 markets. In response, T-Mobile US CTO Neville Ray wrote a blog post essentially calling the Verizon Wireless play a marketing move. Ray wrote that he was “cracking up” at the Verizon Wireless news. He said two-channel carrier aggregation has been available to T-Mobile US customers since 2014 and that the carrier has brought three-channel carrier aggregation live as well. “It’s a big reason T-Mobile has been crushing the competition in LTE speeds for years,” Ray wrote, citing OpenSignal, Ookla and the Federal Communications Commission. “I will hand it to Verizon. They did some cool marketing. And, I really can’t blame them for trumpeting LTE Advanced two years too late. This is what they have to do with their older, slower network. Every couple years, they rebrand it. Remember Verizon XLTE? It’s all but gone. Now, it’s Verizon LTE-A. What’s next? Verizon LTE-BS?” Ray called the whole thing “a great big yawn.” … Read more

ZTE plans to expand presence in the UK, France, Italy and Turkey

Chinese vendor ZTE expects sales of mobile devices in the European market to reach approximately 10 billion yuan ($1.5 billion) in three years, Yijing Fan, ZTE Spain’s terminals director, told reporters during a press conference in Madrid. The executive said that mobile phone sales in Europe will reach approximately 3.1 billion yuan this year. The vendor is currently focusing on sales to the retail segment, Fan said, and once this segment is fully consolidated it will also focus on growth in sales through carriers. “Our idea is to continue gaining market share and continue to work to build the brand in Europe,” she said. The Chinese company is currently sponsoring football teams in Spain and Germany in a move to expand its brand awareness in those markets. Fan said that ZTE plans to focus on additional European markets next year as it has a consolidated position in markets such as Spain and Germany, which are currently the two largest markets for ZTE in terms of market share position. “These two markets account for approximately 30% of our overall revenue in the European market,” she added. … Read more

Check out the RCR Wireless News Archives for more stories from the past.