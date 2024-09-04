AT&T strikes 5G, fiber bundle deal with Windstream’s Kinetic

AT&T has struck a deal with Kinetic, the broadband brand of Windstream Communications, to create a fiber + wireless service bundle across Kinetic’s 18-state, rural-focused footprint.

Kinetic serves customers in the central U.S. from Minnesota to Texas, across the Southeast and in parts of the Mid-Atlantic, including Pennsylvania and the state of New York.

The two companies framed the deal as “innovative teaming” and emphasized cost-savings and closing the digital divide via their joint service offers, saying in a release: “There is increased demand for converged connectivity offerings, not only for existing customers looking to save on connectivity, but also for new customers who are looking for a reliable connectivity experience. Consumers are looking for powerful connections that come with profound savings, and this collaboration aims to provide just that.”

“This is another monumental step to bring industry-leading quality and affordability to the communities Kinetic serves,” said Kinetic CMO Ben Midanek in a statement.

Customers who get both wireless service from AT&T and home broadband from Kinetic (services are billed separately, it was noted) will get $20 off of their monthly internet services, for up to 24 months as long as they maintain both services; existing Kinetic customers who switch to AT&T can also get a $200 rewards card, in addition to AT&T’s standard promotional offers. Kinetic offers plans with speeds up to 2 Gbps.

The two telecom partners also focused on their joint offers as part of work to close the rural/urban digital divide and bring rural customers new service options. AT&T pointed out its $5 billion commitment that aims to support 25 million people getting and staying connected by 2030, through both network infrastructure extensions, public-private partnerships, discounts and digital literacy programs. Kinetic, meanwhile, has laid out plans for a multi-year, $2 billion investment to upgrade its infrastructure.

“This is an evolution in strategic bundling focused on customer service. By collaborating with Kinetic, we’ll be able to put more smartphones in the hands of more Americans,” said Erin Scarborough, SVP of consumer product for AT&T, adding: “This collaboration advances our mission to connect people to greater possibility including bringing connectivity to help bridge the Digital Divide for millions across underserved and unserved communities.”

Windstream Communications is in the process of re-merging with tower company Uniti, after splitting into two companies nearly a decade ago, in 2015. Windstream subsequently declared bankruptcy a few years later, from which it emerged in late 2020.

The Uniti/Windstream merger, announced in May, is expected to result in a combined company with more than 1.1 million customers and a strong geographic footprint in the Midwest and Southeast United States. The transaction is expected to close in 2025.