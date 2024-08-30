Test and Measurement: Anritsu, MVG partner on SAR testing

Microwave Vision Group, or MVG, has integrated Anritsu’s Radio Communication Test Station MT8000A into its ComoSAR system, covering 5G New Radio frequencies below 7.125 GHz.

The integration enables Specific Absorption Rate (SAR) measurements for 5G-capable devices using Anritsu’s radio communication tester, the test company explained, adding that SAR test labs can now automate 5G FR1 Standalone calls for user equipment at maximum power.

The integration supports TS38 508-1 Test Frequencies and user-defined configurations, Anritsu noted, as well as LTE call establishment for MT8000A models.

“The workflow is significantly simplified by enabling the application of pre-defined scenarios to the SAR system, including choices of frequency bands, modulation schemes, and more, in line with IEC and FCC regulations. Additionally, users can generate custom measurement scenarios according to their specific requirements,” said Nicolas Doaré, MVG area sales director, RFDA.

“The MT8000A simulates a cellular network to evaluate mobile devices with a wide dynamic range for a stable connection in a radiated environment, enabling precise SAR testing. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with MVG to help achieve a safer, more connected world,” said Keith Even, GM of national sales at Anritsu America Sales Company.

In other test news:

-The overall test and measurement market is predicted to grow by 3.9% over the next few years, from about $38.9 billion in 2024 to $47 billion by 2029, according to a new report from Markets and Markets. “Artificial intelligence and machine learning are revolutionizing the manner in which data analysis and testing is done as well as methods of equipment maintenance to optimality within test and measurement field operations,” the company said in a release.

-In terms of calibration services, market analysis firm TechNavio has estimated that the global market will grow by 5.54% per year through 2028, increasing by nearly $1.8 billion during the forecast period. “With the advent of advanced technologies such as 5G, autonomous vehicles, augmented reality, and virtual reality, the demand for precise calibration solutions is on the rise,” the firm said, citing the telecom and semiconductor industries as industries where calibration of equipment is increasingly important.

–Keysight Technologies debuted an Electrical Structural Tester (EST), which is focused on detecting wire bond structural defects in semiconductor manufacturing.

-ICYMI: Utility metering giant Itron has gotten the go-ahead from the Federal Communications Commission to test private cellular in low-band spectrum to support advanced metering. Read more in our coverage here.

-The Agriculture and Rural Communities, or ARA, testbed in central Iowa hosted its second AraFest event this week to share its current capabilities and related research projects, as well as highlighting demonstrations at the nearby Farm Progress Show, which focuses on new agricultural technologies and services. ARA is one of several testbeds that are part of the Platforms for Advanced Wireless Research program (PAWR), funded by the National Science Foundation. More details in this story.