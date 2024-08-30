Quectel highlights benefits of 5G RedCap in diverse sectors

In industrial scenarios, 5G RedCap will enhance process automation, predictive maintenance and real-time monitoring, said Quectel

Sectors such as manufacturing, automotive, healthcare and smart cites will benefit the most from 5G RedCap technology, Igor Černjava, product manager of 5G and LTE-A EMEA at Quectel, told RCR Wireless News.

In the manufacturing sector, the executive noted that automation and robotics can benefit from reliable, low-latency connectivity, while in the healthcare industry, wearable health monitors and remote patient monitoring systems will be more accessible via RedCap technology.

“In industrial scenarios, 5G RedCap will enhance process automation, predictive maintenance, and real-time monitoring with cost-effective, reliable devices. For smart cities, it enables scalable deployment of sensors and devices for public safety, energy management and transportation systems, the executive said.

The executive also noted that 5G RedCap, also known as 5G NR Light, is a variant of 5G designed to support devices that do not require the full capabilities of standard 5G, such as ultra-high speed. “It targets a middle ground between the low-power, low-complexity requirements of IoT devices, and the high-performance needs of consumer market,” he said.

According to Černjava, key benefits of this technology include lower power consumption, reduced device complexity and cost savings, making it ideal for simpler devices that still need reliable connectivity, such as wearables, industrial sensors and smart meters.

When asked if the industry is already well aware of the benefits of 5G RedCap, the Quectel executive highlighted that while awareness is growing, knowledge sharing is still needed. “Many industries understand the potential of 5G but may not be fully aware of how 5G RedCap can specifically address their needs for cost-effective, reliable and low-power connectivity. Continued education and demonstration of real-world use cases are necessary to drive adoption,” he said.

Regarding the immediate and relevant use cases for 5G RedCap beyond fixed wireless access and IoT, Černjava mentioned smartwatches, fitness trackers and medical devices that require connectivity but not full 5G capabilities, industrial sensors for monitoring equipment in real-time and energy distribution networks that require reliable, low-latency communication. The executive also said that another relevant use case would be the tracking of goods with connected, low-complexity devices.

When asked about how this technology aims to balance reduced device complexity with the need for reliable connectivity and performance, the Quectel executive said that 5G RedCap achieves this balance by simplifying the modem design while still adhering to 5G standards for reliability and performance.

“5G RedCap is designed to offer a middle ground with reduced complexity and lower power consumption compared to traditional 5G. This makes it better suited for IoT applications that require constant connectivity but don’t need the full bandwidth or latency advantages of 5G,” the executive said.

“5G RedCap can standardize connectivity for a wide range of IoT devices, which currently operate on diverse and often incompatible technologies. By providing a common platform with scalable connectivity options, it reduces the need for multiple, fragmented solutions,” he added.