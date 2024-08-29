The telcos say the standardization of network APIs will lower the barrier to entry and reduce app development time

Korean mobile operators SK Telecom (SKT), KT and LG Uplus are establishing a unified ‘Network Open API’ standard to lower the barrier to entry and reduce app development time and complexity.

Prior to the agreement, the three telcos offered their own set of application programming interfaces (APIs) and developers and enterprise customers were able to integrate external applications with their networks. Moving forward, however, these users will be able to create applications that work across all three operators’ networks. The telcos said the collaboration will accelerate digital innovation by standardizing the domestic mobile telecoms ecosystem around global specifications.

“Through this MOU [memorandum of understanding], we will be able to provide various services based on common network APIs for both domestic and overseas markets,” commented Lee Jong-sik, the head of KT Network Research Institute. “We will promote technology development and standardi[z]ation to globally support various customer requirements such as service quality, authentication, and security enhancements.”

Previously, SKT, KT and LG Uplus agreed to create six network API standards related to personal information and mobile financial security through the Korea Information and Communications Technology Association.

According to SKT, the Korean operators took inspiration from the GSMA Open Gateway initiative — a framework of universal network APIs to provide universal access to operator networks for developers, as well as the Linux Foundation’s Camara Project, an open-source project designed to define, develop and test APIs. KT has been involved with the Open Gateway initiative since early 2023.



