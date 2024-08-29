Industry keenly aware of RedCap technology: ABI Research

RedCap is a reduced set of 5G capabilities intended for devices like wearables and low-cost hotspots

The telecom industry is already well aware of the benefits of RedCap technology for a number of use cases such as IoT and Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), Jonathan Budd, industry analyst at ABI Research, told RCR Wireless News.

“The majority of cellular hardware in the IoT is supplied by module vendors. All vendors are keenly aware of 5G RedCap and are in constant communication with semiconductor manufacturers for the integration of new modem chipsets into new modules. The vendors can then advise their IoT device OEM customers on the most appropriate technology to choose,” Budd said.

Commenting on the main benefits of this technology, Budd noted that 5G RedCap is a simplified version of 5G, to make it more affordable and less demanding for devices that do not require and/or cannot support the full power of 5G. “5G RedCap provides LTE Cat-4-comparable performance into the 5G era,” he added.

“As an effective replacement for LTE- Cat-4, some of the most relevant IoT applications are video surveillance and security and fixed wireless terminals routers and gateways. 5GRedCap also provides more affordable UE options for 5G private networks,” the analyst said.

When asked about the immediate and relevant use cases for 5G RedCap beyond fixed wireless access and IoT, Budd highlighted that the automotive industry is closely watching 5G RedCap for providing essential telemetry services to entry-level passenger vehicles.

“5G RedCap is not a low-power technology per se, it is just lower power than 5G. It is not comparable to the LPWA technologies of Cat-M and NB-IoT. LTE Cat-4 is a relatively high- power technology in the IoT, where Cat-1 is often sufficient. The newer R18 eRedCap standard will be an even more simplified 5G replacement for LTE Cat-1 and Cat-1bis,” the analyst said.

“5G RedCap is a migration path for less expensive, lower power LTE devices to 5G. It exists to prevent LTE from becoming the ‘new 2G’ – i.e. persisting so long that it impedes 5G adoption, and prevents carriers from re-farming spectrum because of the need to support,” he added.

RedCap is a reduced set of 5G capabilities intended for devices like wearables and low-cost hotspots that have low battery consumption, lower costs and lower bandwidth requirements. Introduced with 3GPP Release 17, 5G RedCap is designed for devices currently served by LTE CAT-4 but provides equivalent or better in performance with up to 150 Mbps theoretical maximum downlink throughput. This technology helps reduce the complexity, cost and size of 5G devices.