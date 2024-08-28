YOU ARE AT:PodcastInternet Built for the Future with Brian Stading of Lumos Fiber

Internet Built for the Future with Brian Stading of Lumos Fiber

Carrie Charles
By Carrie Charles
PodcastLet's Get Digital with Carrie Charles

In this episode of 5G Talent Talk, Carrie Charles sits down with Brian Stading, CEO of Lumos Fiber, to discuss his journey and the story of Lumos Fiber. From his start as a telecom technician, Brian shares how taking calculated risks has shaped his career path and influenced his leadership philosophy. He also discusses the history of Lumos Fiber, formed as the combination of two legacy telephone companies, and shares how it has quickly grown into a strong brand known for its exceptional customer service.

Brian highlights Lumos Fiber’s rapid expansion and its commitment to delivering top-notch service. He also shares about the recent news of Lumos’ joint venture with T-Mobile, which aims to pass 2.8 million homes with fiber in the coming years. The partnership is a significant step for Lumos, allowing the company to extend its high-quality internet service to more customers. Brian emphasizes the importance of customer satisfaction, noting that Lumos’ dedication to providing a superior customer experience is deeply ingrained in the company’s culture. This focus on service excellence has become a defining feature of Lumos Fiber as it continues to grow and innovate.

In discussing company culture and fast growth, the conversation explores the challenges of attracting and retaining talent in today’s competitive market. Brian explains how Lumos Fiber has embraced remote work, enabling the company to expand its talent pool across 28 states. Despite the challenges that come with rapid growth and a changing industry, Lumos remains steadfast in its mission to improve lives by providing reliable and high-quality internet service. Brian’s insights underscore the importance of adaptability, innovation, and a customer-first approach in building a successful company in the rapidly evolving telecom landscape.

Watch the Episode Here:

Listen to the episode here:

Important Links

About Brian Ervin

Brian Stading 1

Brian Stading is the Chief Executive Officer at Lumos. Reporting to Lumos’ Board of Directors, he joins the Lumos executive team with a bold growth plan to expand the company’s 100% Fiber Internet network to over one million homes in the next five years. Brian has a track record of proven leadership and success that spans over 30 years of experience at telecommunications companies, including Ziply, CenturyLink and Qwest. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration at Aurora University and a master’s from the Kellogg Graduate School of Business at Northwestern University.

Join the 5G Talent Talk community Today:

Previous article
5G energy efficiency metrics, models and system tests (Reader Forum)
Next article
Where innovation needs to happen in telecom: A call to action

ABOUT AUTHOR

Carrie Charles
Carrie Charleshttps://broadstaffglobal.com
Carrie Charles is the Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Broadstaff, the leader in specialized workforce solutions for telecommunications and technology. Carrie is a thought leader on workforce trends, women in tech and workplace diversity, and is the host of the Let's Get Digital podcast on RCR Wireless News for a global audience of 150K+. Carrie Charles currently serves as the Executive Director of Industry Relations of the WIA-affiliated Women’s Wireless Leadership Forum (WWLF), with 2023 marking her fifth year on the board. Carrie serves on the Board of Directors of CableRunner International and the NEDAS Technology Association, and as the mother of a childhood cancer survivor, Carrie has aligned her personal mission with her role on the Board of Directors of the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation. Carrie additionally serves on the board of the CEO Council of Tampa Bay as the 2023 - 2024 Programs Chair. Using her diverse background as a lifelong entrepreneur, Certified Financial Planner, Certified Master Life Coach and a US Marine Corps veteran, Carrie is passionate about creating a culture of wellness and excellence. For over 30 years, she has helped thousands grow personally and professionally, and has helped companies like General Dynamics, Hewlett Packard and Eli Lilly attract, engage and retain their employees. Carrie has been a featured expert on Axios, Entrepreneur, Inc., NBC, HSN, Clear Channel networks, Thrive Global and various tech publications. Under Carrie's leadership, Broadstaff's growth has received numerous accolades, including Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 (2023, 2022, 2021, and 2020), the Tampa Bay Fast 50 (2023, 2022, 2020 and 2019), SIA's List of Fastest-Growing US Staffing Firms (2023, 2022), WPO’s 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies (2023). In 2022, Broadstaff earned a spot on Inc. Magazine’s inaugural Power Partners list. Carrie is a member of EY’s Entrepreneurial Winning Women™ North America Class of 2022, and a finalist for EY's Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Florida Award. In 2021, Carrie was chosen as Tampa Bay Business and Wealth Magazine's CEO of the Year, and in 2019 was an honoree of Tampa Bay Business Journal's Businesswoman of the Year.

RELATED POSTS

ABOUT US

Since 1982, RCR Wireless News has been providing wireless and mobile industry news, insights, and analysis to mobile and wireless industry professionals, decision makers, policy makers, analysts and investors.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 RCR Wireless News
Powered by Eight Hats