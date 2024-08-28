Internet Built for the Future with Brian Stading of Lumos Fiber

In this episode of 5G Talent Talk, Carrie Charles sits down with Brian Stading, CEO of Lumos Fiber, to discuss his journey and the story of Lumos Fiber. From his start as a telecom technician, Brian shares how taking calculated risks has shaped his career path and influenced his leadership philosophy. He also discusses the history of Lumos Fiber, formed as the combination of two legacy telephone companies, and shares how it has quickly grown into a strong brand known for its exceptional customer service.

Brian highlights Lumos Fiber’s rapid expansion and its commitment to delivering top-notch service. He also shares about the recent news of Lumos’ joint venture with T-Mobile, which aims to pass 2.8 million homes with fiber in the coming years. The partnership is a significant step for Lumos, allowing the company to extend its high-quality internet service to more customers. Brian emphasizes the importance of customer satisfaction, noting that Lumos’ dedication to providing a superior customer experience is deeply ingrained in the company’s culture. This focus on service excellence has become a defining feature of Lumos Fiber as it continues to grow and innovate.

In discussing company culture and fast growth, the conversation explores the challenges of attracting and retaining talent in today’s competitive market. Brian explains how Lumos Fiber has embraced remote work, enabling the company to expand its talent pool across 28 states. Despite the challenges that come with rapid growth and a changing industry, Lumos remains steadfast in its mission to improve lives by providing reliable and high-quality internet service. Brian’s insights underscore the importance of adaptability, innovation, and a customer-first approach in building a successful company in the rapidly evolving telecom landscape.

Brian Stading is the Chief Executive Officer at Lumos. Reporting to Lumos’ Board of Directors, he joins the Lumos executive team with a bold growth plan to expand the company’s 100% Fiber Internet network to over one million homes in the next five years. Brian has a track record of proven leadership and success that spans over 30 years of experience at telecommunications companies, including Ziply, CenturyLink and Qwest. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration at Aurora University and a master’s from the Kellogg Graduate School of Business at Northwestern University.

