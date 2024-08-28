Finland’s working group starts work to promote 6G technology

The main goal of the working group is to prepare Finland’s national 6G roadmap

Finland’s Ministry of Transport and Communications confirmed that a specific working group has started its work to promote 6G communication technologies.

In a release, the ministry noted that the main goal of the working group is to prepare Finland’s national 6G roadmap and promote cooperation and information exchange in the field of next-generation wireless network technologies.

The Finnish government added that the working group has representation from the state administration as well as stakeholders from the research and business fields.

The working group will prepare Finland’s position and goals related to radio frequencies needed for next-generation mobile communications, as well as help to ensure network security in coordination with the work of Finland’s National Cyber Security Advisory Board.

The 6G working group is also represented by the Ministry of Education and Culture, the Ministry of Labor and the Economy, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Office of the State Cybersecurity Director, the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency Traficom, the Finnish Transport Agency, Business Finland, VTT, Nokia, FiCom, DNA, Telia, Elisa, Technology Industry, Aalto University, Helsinki University, University of Oulu and University of Tampere.

The term of office of the working group lasts until May 31, 2025.

In February, Finland joined the U.S.-led multilateral statement on the principles of 6G development.

The declaration agrees on common principles that guide the development of 6G nationally and internationally.

In addition to Finland, the joint statement was signed by Australia, U.K., Japan, Canada, Korea, France, Sweden, the Czech Republic and the U.S.

“Finland is one of the leading countries that develop mobile network technology. I’m pleased that we are strengthening our international partnerships with like-minded countries. This is a good continuation of the statement by Finland and the United States on 6G cooperation, which we signed last summer,” Finland’s minister of Transport and Communications, Lulu Ranne, had said.

In November 2023, the ITU-R released the IMT-2030 Framework Recommendation, outlining the future and general direction of 6G. By 2026, the ITU-R aims to establish the technical performance requirements of 6G technologies. These requirements will serve as the foundation for candidate 6G technologies to be developed by standards organizations like the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) and later submitted to the ITU-R. The ITU-R will then evaluate and coordinate the submissions, with technical specifications for 6G expected to be finalized by 2030.