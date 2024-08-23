TRAI recommends THz experimental permits to boost 6G in India

The THz permits would development of new technologies and services in the terahertz band, TRAI said

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has recommended the introduction of a new experimental authorization dubbed “Terahertz Experimental Authorization” (THEA), aimed at promoting research and development, technology trials and the marketing of experimental devices within the 95 GHz to 3 terahertz (THz) frequency range, Indian press reported.

The regulator noted that the key aspects of this experimental permit include provisions for the indoor and outdoor testing, technology experimentation and demonstrations in the specified spectrum range.

The authorization, available to a broad range of entities including academic institutes, R&D laboratories, government bodies and telecommunication service providers, will be granted for an initial period of up to five years, with the possibility of extension, according to the reports.

The terahertz experimental permits “would encourage entrepreneurs and academia to develop innovative new technologies and services in the terahertz band”. TRAI said in a statement.

“Upon implementation, the new experimental authorization regime recommended by the Authority will provide a boost to the ‘Make in India’ initiatives of the [Indian] Government,” it added.

In addition to THEA, TRAI has recommended the authorization and assignment-exempt operations in specific frequency bands, including 116-123 GHz, 174.8-182 GHz, 185-190 GHz, and 244-246 GHz. These bands are anticipated to support the development and deployment of next-generation wireless technologies, including 6G, offering enhanced capacity and reliability for several use cases.

Furthermore, TRAI has recommended opening the 77-81 GHz frequency range for automotive radar systems. The regulator highlighted that these systems are critical for vehicular safety enabling applications such as obstacle detection, collision warning, and blind spot detection.

TRAI’s recommendations on the terahertz spectrum will be crucial in positioning India as a global research and development hub for 6G technologies, the Broadband India Forum (BIF) said in a statement.

BIF noted that these recommendations made by the TRAI, combined with the regulator’s views on a regulatory sandbox, demonstrate its “intent to encourage entrepreneurs, innovators and academia to develop innovative new technologies and services”.

“TRAI is laying the groundwork for India to become a global powerhouse in testing as well as in research and development so that we are fully geared to produce cutting-edge technologies and services in the near future,” said TV Ramachandran, president of BIF.

India has previously launched an initiative to put India at the forefront of 6G development. Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Bharat 6G Alliance is an initiative of the Indian industry, academia, national research institutions and standards organizations; its focus is on designing, developing and deploying technology for future 6G systems, through promotion of an ecosystem for research, design, development, field testing, security, certification and manufacturing of telecom solutions.