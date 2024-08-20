YOU ARE AT:5GNokia to help TIM Brasil expand 5G in Brazil
Nokia TIM Brasil

Nokia to help TIM Brasil expand 5G in Brazil

Catherine Sbeglia Nin
TIM Brasil will utilize equipment from the Nokia 5G AirScale portfolio, including baseband and Massive MIMO radios

TIM Brasil (TIM) has tapped Nokia for its 5G RAN expansion across 15 Brazilian states, bringing next-gen connectivity to a wider population and supporting the region’s enterprises as they digitalize and innovate.

The project will kick off in January 2025, and will incorporate equipment from Nokia’s 5G AirScale portfolio, including baseband, massive MIMO radios and Remote Radio Head (RRH) products, which are supported by the vendor’s ReefShark System-on-Chip (SoC) technology. In addition, TIM will utilize Nokia’s MantaRay Networks Management system, and intelligent solution that uses AI functionalities for improved network monitoring and management. Finally, the Finnish vendor will also provide the operator with digital deployment, optimization and technical support services.

According to TIM Brasil CTO Marco Di Costanzo, partnering with Nokia on its network expansion will “solidify” the operator’s position as a 5G leader in the country. “As 5G continues revolutionizing connectivity, we are committed to extending these advancements to more Brazilians,” he said in a press statement.

TIM first launched 5G in July 2022 in the country’s capital, Brasilia. Next, cities Sao Paulo, Curitiba and Rio de Janeiro were added to the list. As of June 2024, the 5G network covered 353 cities. The operator earlier this year claimed it had set a new speed record in the Americas in 5G-Advanced tests. The testing, held in TIM Brasil’s laboratory in Rio de Janeiro, achieved peak download speeds of 11.6 Gbps data. TIM said that the testing “proved the feasibility of achieving extraordinary performance” with 5G-Advanced.

